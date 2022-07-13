Smart Agriculture Market Report 2022-2027: Global Size, Share, Growth, Industry Outlook and Forecast Analysis

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “Smart Agriculture Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global smart agriculture market reached a value of US$ 14.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 25.25 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 9.80% during 2022-2027.

Smart agriculture represents an integrated management approach utilized for strengthening the agricultural sector. It generally includes global positioning systems (GPS), optimization platforms, sensors, satellites, telecommunication, wide area networks, etc., that are deployed for field mapping, data analytics, irrigation supervision, soil scanning, weather tracking, labor management purposes, etc. As a result, these tools enable farmers to control inventory, predict harvests, and purchase essential components, thereby enhancing the overall crop yields.

Covid-19 Impact:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Smart Agriculture Market Trends and Drivers:

The growing adoption of these smart techniques in several applications, including aquaculture, livestock monitoring, precision farming, etc., for ensuring minimal manual intervention is primarily driving the smart agriculture market. Additionally, the launch of various favorable policies by government bodies across countries to promote sustainable agriculture practices that aid in balancing the ecosystem, ensuring optimal crop production, providing food security, etc., on account of the elevating consumer environmental concerns, is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the inflating utilization of the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) concept in greenhouses is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the rising integration of the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud-based, Big Data, and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for constantly monitoring crops is also positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the introduction of numerous advanced devices, such as sensors, digital screens, modern biologicals, robotic automation, etc., is anticipated to fuel the smart agriculture market over the forecasted period.

Global Smart Agriculture Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

AG Leader Technology, AGCO Corporation, AgJunction Inc. (Kubota Corporation), CLAAS KGaA mbH, CropMetrics LLC (CropX inc.), Deere & Company, DICKEY-john, Farmers Edge Inc., Gamaya, Granular Inc. (Corteva Inc.), Raven Industries Inc. (CNH Industrial N.V.) and Trimble Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, agriculture type, offering and farm size.

Breakup by Agriculture Type:

Precision Farming

Livestock Monitoring

Smart Greenhouse

Others

Breakup by Offering:

Hardware

Software

Service

Breakup by Farm Size:

Small

Medium

Large

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

