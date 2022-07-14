Submit Release
News Search

There were 903 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,331 in the last 365 days.

Leah Lawson Announces Debut Album 'Flood House' Via Good Bones Records

Leah Lawson - Flood House (Album Artwork)

Leah Lawson - Press Photo

Alternative-Folk Artist, Leah Lawson reckons with religious trauma and shares her faith deconstruction journey with an emotionally charged debut

With smooth guitar framing her clear and steady vocals, [Lawson] delves into the cracks of the scars she has left: delicate, revealing, and powerful all the same.”
— Glasse Factory
ASHEVILLE, N.C., UNITED STATES, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alternative Folk Singer-Songwriter Leah Lawson's debut album ‘Flood House’ is scheduled for release on September 16, 2022, via Good Bones Records. ‘Flood House’ was recorded at Way Out Studios in Seattle, WA, and produced by Trevor Spencer (Beach House, Father John Misty, Fleet Foxes). Lawson, Spencer, and Seattle-based musician Sam Peterson made up the trio that played all of the instruments on the album.

With this emotionally charged debut, Lawson proves she has something to say and this powerfully personal body of work showcases her seasoned and intricate writing style. From more adolescent musings like, "I was there when your grandmother died, we were sure she'd get to heaven" to profoundly mature revelations about humanity and our role in it, the album captivates. "I know a woman is a war. I can never be at peace," she sings on "A Woman Is A War," her voice softly cooing a harsh realization.

Reminiscent of Kathleen Edwards and Noah Gundersen, Lawson takes a brutally raw approach on 'Flood House.' The eight-song album imprints the listener with vivid images like remembered dreams and leaves them wanting more. With tracks like "Old Hickory," Lawson expertly untangles complex emotions and lays them bare in front of us. "I wondered if you liked my body, just because you never told me" is just one of the many lines that draw us into her inner circle.

Pre-Save 'Flood House' Here

Growing up in Florida, Lawson was homeschooled throughout her formative years and raised in a sheltered, evangelical Christian home. Music became Lawson’s conduit to reckon with her religious trauma and faith deconstruction, in addition to the universal feelings of longing, loss, and love we all share. “I think when you grow up the way I did, immersed in the evangelical church, and then you decide to leave that life behind, it can feel really isolating and people may not understand,” says Lawson. “It’s my hope that these songs allow others to feel validated in that it’s okay to explore life beyond what you were taught and what you used to believe. I want people to know they aren’t alone and it’s okay to be honest with yourself.”

After spending several years living in Nashville, TN, Lawson is currently residing in Asheville, NC, and preparing to release her debut album, Flood House. Recent acclaim:

“[...] weightless and poignant vocals.” –Oh·Es·Tee

“Leah has an astute ability to explore the feelings we all experience in common.” –FrostClick

“There’s a sultry style to her voice… the easy choruses delivered by her voice are something you need to make time to listen to.” –Thinking Lyrically

“Impressive presence [and] expressive, doleful vocals.” –Emerging Indie Bands

“With smooth guitar framing her clear and steady vocals, [Lawson] delves into the cracks of the scars she has left: delicate, revealing, and powerful all the same.” –Glasse Factory

ALBUM TRACKLIST:
Highway 33
Colder
A Woman Is A War
Cheaper Kind
Ivy
Gasoline
Old Hickory
Kids

Visit www.leahlawson.com for more information and to stream/download ‘Flood House’ on September 16, 2022.

For additional information or press inquiries contact Natalie Bailey at natalie@ladysavagemanagement.com, or +1 615-955-1022.

###

Natalie Bailey
Lady Savage Management & PR
+ +1 615-955-1022
natalie@ladysavagemanagement.com

Leah Lawson - Cheaper Kind (Official Music Video)

You just read:

Leah Lawson Announces Debut Album 'Flood House' Via Good Bones Records

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.