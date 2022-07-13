Oxford Harriman Names Kent Whitaker as President
Whitaker moves to the practice after 12 years at Wells Fargo Advisors.
There continues to be so much opportunity to serve advisors who are looking for freedom and independence, I believe we are just getting started.”CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oxford Harriman & Company has announced that Kent Whitaker has joined the private wealth management practice as its president. This leadership change is effective immediately and Oxford Harriman’s founder and former president Dennis Barba will become the practice’s CEO and managing partner.
“We are fortunate to have someone of Kent Whitaker’s caliber and experience join us, said Barba. “We are excited to have Kent join our leadership team to help implement our growth strategy and take advantage of the market opportunities ahead."
Whitaker is 30-year veteran of the financial services industry with a long track record of execution and success. He is a strong communicator who is both advisor and client focused, with deep leadership capabilities. Whitaker joined Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network (WFAFN) in 2010 as a Regional Director in New England overseeing advisor recruiting and business-owner relations.
Most recently, prior to joining Oxford Harriman & Company, Kent was a Senior Vice President and Divisional Director for WFAFN in the Northeast. In this role, Kent’s responsibilities included consulting on the advantages and mechanics of starting an independent practice, directing the overall efforts toward successful transitions to ownership; guiding business owners on ways to run and grow their practices to enhance profitability and optimize business valuation; assisting with retirement and succession planning; and serving as an overall strategic resource for business owners.
“I am very excited to be working with Dennis and the team he has built at Oxford Harriman & Company”, said Whitaker. “There continues to be so much opportunity to serve advisors who are looking for freedom and independence, I believe we are just getting started.”
Oxford Harriman & Company is a strategic partnership designed to help investors accumulate, preserve and transfer wealth through a collaborative and strategic approach. Serving the financial and wealth management needs of a select group of clients, the practice provides a comprehensive approach to private wealth management that helps to chart a course based on focus, strategy and discipline. Oxford Harriman & Company is part of the Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, with offices in Cleveland OH, Detroit MI, Midtown Manhattan NY, Newark NJ, Astoria NY, Albany NY, and Mentor OH.
For 20 years, Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, the independent brokerage arm of Wells Fargo & Company, has simplified independence by partnering with successful financial advisors and fostering a mutual passion for doing what's right for clients. Investment products and services are offered through Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC, Member SIPC, a registered broker-dealer and non-bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company.
Oxford Harriman & Company is a separate entity from Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network
