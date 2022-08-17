Arizona US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Urges the Family of a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Arizona to Call the Legal Team at Danziger & De Llano About Compensation-It Might Be Millions of Dollars

If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma in Arizona or anywhere in the nation-please call the legal team at Danziger & De Llano anytime at 800-864-4000.” — Arizona US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

PHOENIX , ARIZONA , USA, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Arizona US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is urging the family of a Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma in Phoenix, Scottsdale, Tucson, Prescott or anywhere else in Arizona to please call the remarkable legal team at the law firm of Danziger & De Llano anytime at 800-864-4000. Financial compensation for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma might be in the millions of dollars as the representatives at Danziger & De Llano are always happy to discuss.

The Advocate says, "Most people who now live in Arizona were probably not born there-including the tens and tens of thousands of US Navy Veterans who now call it home. The average age for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma is about 72 years old and their exposure to asbestos took place decades ago on a navy ship, submarine or at a shipyard.

"If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma in Arizona or anywhere in the nation-please call the remarkable legal team at Danziger & De Llano anytime at 800-864-4000. We are certain you will be glad you did." https://meso.dandell.com

A Sample of Danziger & De Llano, LLP Mesothelioma Compensation Results Note: These are actual compensation results the Danziger De Llano client received after attorney's fees.

*$4,750,000 Compensation Result received by a Navy Veteran who was exposed to asbestos products throughout his career in the Navy.

*$3,921,750 Compensation Result received by a man who developed mesothelioma at age 68. He was exposed to asbestos products through his service in the Navy, as an auto mechanic, and while working in construction.

*$3,600,450 Compensation Result received by a gentleman who developed mesothelioma at the age of 67. He was exposed to asbestos products through his service in the Navy and as a construction contractor on commercial and residential projects.

*$3,403,890 Compensation Result received by a gentleman who developed mesothelioma at the age of 57. He was exposed to asbestos products through his service in the Navy and as a refrigeration and air conditioning mechanic.

*$3,222,450 Compensation Result received by a Veteran who developed mesothelioma at the age of 63. He was exposed to asbestos products through his service in the Navy and as a machinist at various manufacturing plan

*$2,715,915 Compensation Result received by a Navy Veteran who developed mesothelioma at age 49. He was exposed to asbestos during his service in the Navy as a mechanic on major overhauls and tear-outs of ships.



The Arizona Mesothelioma Victims Center would like to emphasize theirs is a statewide initiative available to a diagnosed victim anywhere in Arizona including communities such as Phoenix, Tucson, Mesa, Chandler, Glendale, Gilbert, Tempe. Peoria, or Prescott.

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Arizona the Arizona Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* The Mayo Clinic Phoenix/Scottsdale, Arizona:

* The University of Arizona Medical Center Tucson, Arizona:

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Arizona include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, manufacturing workers, plumbers, nuclear power plant workers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. Typically, these high-risk workers were exposed to asbestos in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. https://meso.dandell.com

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s website related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma