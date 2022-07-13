ZOMBIES 3 premiere in Los Angeles covered by FabTV

disney, zombies 3, premiere, red carpet, fabtv, fabtv.com, fab tv

Milo Manheim Zombies 3

disney, zombies 3, premiere, red carpet, fabtv, fabtv.com, fab tv, meg donnelly

Meg Donnelly Zombies 3

disney, zombies 3, premiere, red carpet, fabtv, fabtv.com, fab tv, Trevor Tordjman

Trevor Tordjman Zombies 3

The "ZOMBIES 3" premiere was like the academy awards of Disney talent.”
— David Palmer
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly return as Zed and Addison in the new ZOMBIES 3

New Installment Premiering July 15, Exclusively on Disney+

The cast and filmmakers of “ZOMBIES 3” celebrated the out-of-this-world premiere of the much-anticipated movie tonight at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. The “3quel” in the hit music-driven “Zombies” franchise will premiere July 15, only on Disney+. A special “Lost Song” version of the film will premiere on Disney Channel on August 12.

FabTV covered some great interviews of the cast including Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly , Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Chad Lowe, Neal McDonough, Jensen Ackles and more!

Meg Donnelly
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SMx2N8nUxsY
Peyton Elizabeth Lee
http://fabtv.com/video/u3vd7vvmf77z?peyton-elizabeth-lee-at-the-%E2%80%9Czombies-3%E2%80%9D-la-premiere
Milo Manheim
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wjaTSIMaSWc&t=2s
Trevor Tordjman
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_cqVBb_lWD0
Chandler Kinney
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PqlYK3Jc2as&t=2s

Also in attendance were actors and their families, including Hayden Christensen (“Obi-Wan Kenobi” on Disney+), Rachel Bilson, Jensen Ackles (“The Boys”), Donald Faison (“Alice’s Wonderland Bakery”), Tiffani Thiessen, Chad Lowe, Neal McDonough, Sara Rue, and more. Disney+ talent Dara Renee, Saylor Bell, Adrian Lyles, Executive Producer Tim Federle (“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”), Isabella Pappas, Lucy Davis (“Villains of Valley View”), Scarlett Estevez (“Ultraviolet and Black Scorpion”), and Peyton Elizabeth Lee (“Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.”) also attended to support the film.

Fernando Escovar
FabTV
+1 818-726-7269
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Meg Donnelly details Zombies 3 on the blue carpet!

You just read:

ZOMBIES 3 premiere in Los Angeles covered by FabTV

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Fernando Escovar
FabTV
+1 818-726-7269
Company/Organization
FabTV
PO Box 2381
Toluca Lake, California, 91610
United States
+1 8187267269
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
ZOMBIES 3 premiere in Los Angeles covered by FabTV
Ben Affleck details his new role and how we see films lately at "The Tender Bar premiere"
"BAD DAYS" Ultra Heroes characters go on sale Tuesday October 11th, 2021 @ MarvelousNFTs.com
View All Stories From This Author