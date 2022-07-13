ZOMBIES 3 premiere in Los Angeles covered by FabTV
The "ZOMBIES 3" premiere was like the academy awards of Disney talent.”SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly return as Zed and Addison in the new ZOMBIES 3
— David Palmer
New Installment Premiering July 15, Exclusively on Disney+
The cast and filmmakers of “ZOMBIES 3” celebrated the out-of-this-world premiere of the much-anticipated movie tonight at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. The “3quel” in the hit music-driven “Zombies” franchise will premiere July 15, only on Disney+. A special “Lost Song” version of the film will premiere on Disney Channel on August 12.
FabTV covered some great interviews of the cast including Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly , Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Chad Lowe, Neal McDonough, Jensen Ackles and more!
Meg Donnelly
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SMx2N8nUxsY
Peyton Elizabeth Lee
http://fabtv.com/video/u3vd7vvmf77z?peyton-elizabeth-lee-at-the-%E2%80%9Czombies-3%E2%80%9D-la-premiere
Milo Manheim
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wjaTSIMaSWc&t=2s
Trevor Tordjman
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_cqVBb_lWD0
Chandler Kinney
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PqlYK3Jc2as&t=2s
Also in attendance were actors and their families, including Hayden Christensen (“Obi-Wan Kenobi” on Disney+), Rachel Bilson, Jensen Ackles (“The Boys”), Donald Faison (“Alice’s Wonderland Bakery”), Tiffani Thiessen, Chad Lowe, Neal McDonough, Sara Rue, and more. Disney+ talent Dara Renee, Saylor Bell, Adrian Lyles, Executive Producer Tim Federle (“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”), Isabella Pappas, Lucy Davis (“Villains of Valley View”), Scarlett Estevez (“Ultraviolet and Black Scorpion”), and Peyton Elizabeth Lee (“Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.”) also attended to support the film.
Meg Donnelly details Zombies 3 on the blue carpet!