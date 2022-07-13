Stardom Chance Announce Strategic Partnership with NFT Workx Ltd
NFT Workx has been announced as a strategic partner of Hollywood disruptor, Stardom Chance.
We believe that the quality of the project and team behind it, plus the target audience of movie enthusiasts, actors, actresses, directors and screenwriters will make this NFT collection a success…”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NFT Workx a specialist NFT company who represent Artists, Authors, Athletes, Brands, Photographers, Sculptors and Sport Clubs from around the world, has been officially announced as a strategic partner of Stardom Chance LLC.
Stardom Chance was formed with one premise in mind - to give talent a real shot at making it on the big screen and to give people who want to work in the industry a real chance to do just that. Their aim is to disrupt Hollywood and the entire movie industry with their new methodology and structure, something that has not been changed for decades.
Stardom Chance will create a movie, a real feature film, based on a maximum of 2500 registrations/members. You submit your performance reel or script and only compete against a set number of applicants in your category, reducing the odds from 1 in millions to 1 in 300 or less. For example - they are looking for a great script out of 300 registrants, a great director out of 300 registrants, and great leading actors/actresses of 150 registrants!
Just ahead of the first film being opened up to applicants, Stardom Chance are launching an NFT collection that has some really exciting utility and NFT Workx will be providing strategic support.
The Stardom Chance NFT Series is a limited collection of NFT art, based on film characters from some of the most iconic films and is the ultimate “back-stage-pass” to a host of exclusive experiences and insider perks including:
- Guaranteed speaking role in upcoming films
- Guaranteed visit to a Stardom Chance studio movie set
- Attendance to virtual movie premiers
- Virtual master classes with directors and producers of feature films
- Discounts on film tickets & merchandise
As Stardom Chance is ‘rebirthing’ the film industry, you’ll find the characters are depicted as toddlers, a parody of the classic roles they are dressed up as. Fresh faced, creative, fearless and determined, each is a one-of-a-kind piece, and their after-market value will fluctuate based on the rarity of its features.
“We knew that for the NFT launch to be a real success, we needed to get in some specialist help, especially with the way the market is at the moment. After a number of initial meetings with the guys at NFT Workx, we knew they would be the perfect fit as our strategic partner…” said Jeff Vanderpol, President of Stardom Chance LLC.
The A-List (aka Whitelist) opened on Tuesday 12th July 2022 and will give users the opportunity to register early with the chance to purchase NFTs first and at a lower price of $250.00, before the collection is opened up to the public later on in the month. The ‘reveal’ of the 10,000 randomised NFTs and unique utilities will be made on the 31st July. Where up to 350 lucky STARBabies holders are guaranteed an actual speaking role in the first upcoming Stardom Chance Studio Movie! Something that has never been done before.
“When we first spoke to Jeff and started to learn more about the project, we were really excited not only by the overall concept of their disruptive movie business but also by the amazing utility of the NFTs. We believe that the quality of the project and team behind it, plus the wider target audience of movie enthusiasts, actors, actresses, directors and screenwriters will give us the boost we need to make this collection the success it deserves to be…” said Adam Leese, CEO of NFT Workx Ltd.
