North America Epigenetics Market Worth $4.1 Billion by 2030 With Top Industry Players Report

The global epigenetics market was valued at $1.0 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $4.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.8% from 2021 to 2030.

The growth of the global epigenetics market is attributed to increase in oncology cases, surge of other chronic diseases and its rising application for non-oncology applications.” — Onkar Sumant - Manager

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global epigenetics market was estimated at $1.0 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $4.1 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 14.8% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

High-end technological advancements associated with epigenetics, rise in incidences of cancer, surge in genome mapping programs, and growing number of R&D activities drive the global epigenetics market. On the other hand, standardization concerns over epigenetics-based diagnostics and dearth of skilled professionals impede the growth to some extent. However, several growth opportunities in the emerging economies have created an array of lucrative prospects for the key players in the industry.

Rise in cancer prevalence; increase in funding & aids for R&D activities; rise in partnership between academic, pharmaceutical, & biotechnology companies for epigenetics studies; and increase in application of epigenetics in non-oncology diseases majorly drives the market growth. In addition, various product launch, collaborations, and other developmental strategies among key players further drive the market.

Covid-19 scenario:

Since the Covid-19 outbreak, researchers have been working to find a vaccine against Covid-19 virus. In addition, the use of targeted antiviral therapies such as rapamycin, remdesivir, ribavirin, and other epigenetic drugs have been demonstrated to inhibit the infection.

Researchers have been trying to understand how epigenetics could prevent viral proliferation, so that vaccines could be developed to specifically target the replicating mechanism of virus.

During the pandemic, the number of epigenetic research activities and awareness regarding epigenetic drugs have been increased.

The kits segment to retain the lion's share-

On the basis of products, the kits segment held the major share in 2020, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global epigenetics market. Availability of an array of different kits fuels the growth of the segment. The instruments segment, on the other hand, is projected to cite the fastest CAGR of 16.3% throughout the forecast period, due to development and launch of various instruments for epigenetic purposes.

North America held the major share in 2020-

By region, the market across North America dominated in 2020, garnering nearly of the global epigenetics market, owing to rapid adoption of advanced technologies and presence of key players across North America. Simultaneously, Asia-Pacific is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 16.3% throughout the forecast period, due to rise in R & D activities for epigenetics services and increase in healthcare investment in the region.

The growth of the global epigenetics market is attributed to increase in oncology cases, surge of other chronic diseases and its rising application for non-oncology applications. Moreover, increase in R & D for epigenetics is expected to further drive the market growth during the forecast period

Key players in the industry-

Abcam Plc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Zymo Research

QIAGEN N.V.

Merck Millipore

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Illumina Inc.

Active Motif, Inc.

Hologic Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

