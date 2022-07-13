Anthony F. Cordeiro Charitable Foundation Awards $12,000 to Benefit Three Local Charities
A Wish Come True, Inc., The Bridge: A Center for Hope and Healing, and On Stage Theatrical Productions, Inc. receive awards to support key programs
FALL RIVER, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Anthony F. Cordeiro Charitable Foundation today announced that grants totaling $12,000 will be awarded to three area nonprofit organizations for activities that support the organization's mission and address unmet needs in Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Since its inception four years ago, the Foundation has awarded more than $190,000 to local nonprofit organizations.
The Anthony F. Cordeiro Charitable Foundation’s mission is to enrich the lives of families and children who are burdened by life’s challenges by providing access to vital resources including, but not limited to: health and mental health services, food and shelter. Funding is awarded twice/year to nonprofit organizations that provide vital services and programming.
The Foundation’s grants are awarded through individual donations and proceeds raised from its two signature events – an annual gala and golf tournament. The 17th annual Anthony F. Cordeiro Foundation Golf Classic will be held on Tuesday, August 30th at Lake of Isles Country Club at Foxwoods Resort in Connecticut.
“I want to personally thank our Founders’ Circle members, local business owners, friends and neighbors who continue to support our mission to help individuals and families in need of services that many of us take for granted like food, healthcare and shelter,” noted Anthony F. Cordeiro, Founder of the nonprofit organization.
The first-round grantees are:
A Wish Come True, Inc. (Warwick, Rhode Island) - $5,000 will be used to provide gas and parking passes to families traveling to and from area hospitals/specialists to seek treatment. The spike in gas prices has exacerbated the stress many families are under as they struggle to get their sick child to treatment each week, and sometimes daily. A Wish Come True has a hardship fund, but those payments are for bills, food and other living-related expenses and do not cover gas or parking. More than 105 gas vouchers and parking passes will be distributed to families through this award.
The Bridge: A Center for Hope and Healing (South Dartmouth) - $5,000 will help lower the barriers to mental health services and youth counseling by supporting social engagement and activities in at-risk neighborhoods. Funding will be used to purchase food for meetings and group counseling sessions to help combat food insecurity; provide personal healthcare and sanitation supplies, clothing, socks, personal hygiene items and transportation passes; and order program supplies for the sessions including but not limited to white boards, paper, pens, markers, journals, watercolor sets, crayons and other drawing supplies.
On Stage Theatrical Productions (Fall River) - $2,000 will support scholarships for its performing arts programming including dance, music, theater and drama. Students learn, grow and develop as a result of these programs and master the art of discipline and boost their self-esteem in the process.
“Congratulations to our first-round of 2022 grantees,” said Melanie Cordeiro, Executive Director of the Foundation. “There is never a shortage of need in Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island, and we are pleased to partner with so many exceptional organizations working to narrow the widening gap when it comes to basic human needs like food, shelter, mental health and education. With rising gas prices and a looming recession, it has become even more difficult for struggling families.”
The Foundation is now accepting grant applications for its second round of funding for 2022.
Applications from area nonprofit organizations in Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island whose programs align with The Cordeiro Foundation’s mission are invited to apply. Full guidelines and application materials can be downloaded here. Applications are due on or before December 31, 2022. Any pre-proposal questions can be directed to Melanie Cordeiro at melcordeiro@cordeirocharitablefoundation.org
