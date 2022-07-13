Report : U.S. Cleaning Products Market Value is Project At $2.89 Billion By 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If any positive momentum has come from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it’s an elevated emphasis on cleaning and hygiene. Despite supply chain issues often disrupting the flow of products, Allied Market Research recently released a report projecting a value of $2.89 billion for the U.S. cleaning products market by 2030.

In 2020, the market’s value was $1.95 billion, but through an analysis of key contributors, cleaning trends and future projections, the next decade can expect to see a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1 percent. Key factors in this include not only the quick emergence of retail shops featuring cleaning-centric products, but the sheer number of households on the rise in the U.S. E-Commerce and the increased convenience of acquiring products also provides many paths to growth.

As far as the pandemic influence is concerned, the positive side is the increased scrutiny on hygiene lead to general facility managers and businesses altogether putting more attention on cleanliness than ever before. On the other hand, shutdowns did have a significant impact on the number of products being ordered, despite the higher emphasis overall on cleaning.

Key states in this growth include California, which recorded the highest overall market share (over 10 percent) of the cleaning products market, while the fastest grower in CAGR is expected to be Oregon, at 8.5 percent.

Based on product type, the brooms segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, attributing to more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the brushes segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.6% from 2021-2030.

Based on distribution channel, the big box retailers segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, attributing to more than one-fourthof the total market share, and is anticipated to lead during the forecast period. On the other hand, the dollar stores segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.5% from 2021-2030.

Key Findings Of The Study

Brushes would exhibit the highest CAGR of 4.6% during 2021-2030, owing to the increase in innovations in the segments.

Oregon would exhibit the highest CAGR of 8.5% during 2021-2030, owing to the increasing households in the state.

The big box retailers segment accounted for about 30% of market share in 2020. However, the others category is expected to grow at a higher CAGR of 6.6% during the period of U.S.

