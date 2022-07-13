Brazilian winner of Best Narrative Feature Award
Between Roots And Wings: winner at the 2022 Edition of the NYC Independent Film Festival in New YorkNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BETWEEN ROOTS AND WINGS (original title: Entre Raiz e Asas) is the 2022 winner of the Best Narrative Feature Award of the NYC Independent Film Festival. The 13th edition of the festival was again held at the Producer's Club, at West 44th St in Manhattan.
In the film the main character, Vera, decides to leave home after finding out that her husband Eugenio, an ethics professor, becomes involved in a love affair with a student. After sixteen years, she goes in search of her self-love, a way to find herself again. While Eugenio, a man of middle age, allows himself to live a jovial love, his son Robinho, a teenager, has problems with the breakup of his parents.
The jury found BETWEEN ROOTS AND WINGS 'a superb movie'. ,,Deep soul-searching into everyone's needs, desire, fantasy, suppression, all told through a rich mirage of story-telling framework and a nicely-selected cast. Bravo to the production, who have done it beautifully and superbly."
Wlado Herzog is a film and art activist. An enthusiast filmmaker of both narratives and documentaries. Gabriel Muglia is an actor, director, screenwriter and cultural producer in Brazil.
The next edition of the NYC Independent Film Festival will be held from June 11 to 18, 2023. Of course at the Producer's Club, West 44th St and 9th Ave in New York.
Dennis Cieri
Cieri Media International Corp
+1 917-763-2428
email us here