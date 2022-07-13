Global Organic Honey Market Revenue Expected to Reach $1,060.40 Million by 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Organic Honey Market by Product type, Packaging and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the global organic honey market was valued at $605 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $1,060.40 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.50%.

Organic honey is produced from the pollen of organically grown plants, and without chemical miticides to treat the bees. Buying organic honey ensures that consumers can avoid contact with pesticides that may be sprayed on or near the plants visited by honeybees. The demand for organic honey has gained traction, owing to increase in awareness to be healthy among consumers is further giving a boost the organic honey market.

In the view of CXOs, the market condition for honey and other natural sweetener is supposed to be improve. However, demand for organic food is increasing significantly. U.S. organic product sales increased by 12.4% in 2020, breaking the $60 billion mark for the first time and more than doubling the previous year’s growth. This resulted in high demand for organic honey in the market.

Download Report Sample (PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/15901

CXOs further added that utilization of honey in drugs and health products is increasing, which is fueling the demand for organic honey. In addition the increase urbanization led to increase in standard of living increase in the literacy. The increasing awareness about health, earning, and other essential things among everyone is fueling the demand for organic food products in the market such as organic honey. However, entry of local players in honey production is restraining the organic honey market. Moreover, organic honey retains moisture within the skin. As a natural anti-inflammatory, organic honey calms irritable skin, especially skin impacted by hormonal fluctuations. This is a major factor responsible for rise in the demand for organic honey in the market as consumers demand sugar substitutes for consumption. Therefore, the awareness regarding organic honey is on rise among the consumers globally directly or indirectly, which has propelled the demand for organic honey in the market.

Direct Purchase Option : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/f16a6b0af64489a5cf246ec4c4020db2

Key Take Away

Alfalfa would exhibit the highest CAGR of 6.0% during 2021-2030, owing to its offerings of probiotic action and antibacterial properties.

Food and Beverages would exhibit the highest CAGR of 5.9% during 2021-2030

Bottle would exhibit the highest CAGR of 6.3% during 2021-2030, as the consumers are shifing towards convenient products during their daily activities.

Asia-Pacific would exhibit the highest CAGR of 6.2% during 2021-2030, owing to the increasing

The buckwheat segment to lead the trail

By type, the buckwheat segment generated the highest share in 2020, garnering two-fifths of the organic honey market. Ability of organic buckwheat to improve recovery after surgical procedures with high blood loss drives the segment growth. The Alfalfa segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. This is due to the fact that they have antibacterial properties and offer a probiotic action.

The food and beverage segment to maintain the lion’ share

By application, the food and beverage segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, garnering nearly one-third of the organic honey market. Rise in the prevalence of honey as a healthier alternative to sugar drive the segment growth. The same segment is anticipated to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period, due to surge in the prevalence of honey-sweetened food and drinks.

North America to dominate by 2030

By region, North America held the majority share in 2020, holding nearly one-third of the organic honey market, owing to the rise in the number of health-conscious individuals in this region. The Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period, owing to the rise in industrialization in this region.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/15901

Prominent Market Players

Heavenly Organics, LLC,

Little Bee Impex,

Nature Nate’s Honey Co.,

Barkman Honey,LLC,

Dabur Ltd.,

GloryBee, Inc.,

Rowse Honey Ltd.,

McCormick & Company,

Madhava Honey LTD,

Dutch Gold Honey, Inc.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.