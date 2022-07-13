Tractor Implements Market 2022-2028 : Growing requirement of efficient technology to reduce post-harvest loss

Market Size – USD 64.84 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.8%, Market Trends – Increasing mechanization in the agriculture sector

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global tractor implements market size is expected to reach USD 95.24 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rising demand for new and mechanized farming methods, availability of limited farm labor in certain countries, and subsidies offered by governments, especially in developing countries, for promoting use of advanced farm equipment are key factors driving market revenue growth. Various types of equipment can be used with tractors for different applications in agriculture such as harrow, cultivator, trailer, rotavator, rear blades, and others. Rotavators are tractor implements used for tillage. These are modern agricultural machinery used to break, churn, and aerate the soil to increase the amount of oxygen in it. Rotavators have rear blades attached to motors that break the ground when these blades rotate. In addition, tractor implements are used to split soil into fine particles during cultivation. Cultivator is used for sowing seeds before beginning the cropping process. Moreover, the plough is a tractor implement that is used to prevent weeds from breaking soil particles deep into the ground.

Top Profiled in the Global Tractor Implements Market Report

• Kubota Corporation

• Mahindra & Mahindra

• Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited

• Actuant Corporation

• Alamo Group

Market Segmentation:

Phase Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Tillage

• Irrigation & Crop Protection

• Sowing & Planting

• Harvesting & Threshing

• Others

Power Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Powered

• Unpowered

Drive Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• 2-wheel Drive

• 4-wheel Drive

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Sweden

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of LATAM

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o South Africa

o Israel

o Rest of MEA

