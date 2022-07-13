Research Antibodies Market Is Booming Across the Globe Explored in Forecast Report till 2027

Reports And Data

research antibodies market is projected to grow at a rate of 5.9% in terms of value, from USD 3.35 Billion in 2019 to reach USD 5.33 Billion by 2027.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global research antibodies market is expected to reach USD 5.33 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Rising research activities in the field of stem cells is a significant factor driving the growth of the market. Stem cells have the capability of discerning and regenerating various kinds of cells in the human body. These cells possess the potential to cure life-threatening diseases such as oncological and blood-related disorders. Cord blood stem cells find application in the treatment of more than 80 blood-related ailments, such as Sickle Cell Disease. It is projected that over 27 million babies across the globe are born with some kind of blood disorder. As per the World Health Organization, in 2008, 100,000 children were found to be suffering from thalassemia in India.

Increased funding for research and development activities is instrumental in driving the growth of the market. Investment in the healthcare R&D by the US has witnessed a growth of 18.1% between the years 2014 and 2017. In the year 2017, in the US, the overall expenditure on healthcare R&D was USD 182.30 billion. Besides, according to the 2016 financial statements of Celgene Corporation, a leading biopharmaceutical firm, the R&D expenditure grew by USD 772.8 million (21.0% more than 2015 expenses) in 2016 to USD 4.47 billion. Also, a USD 892.9 million of R&D asset acquisition spending, comprising a USD 625.0 million purchase of Engmab AG, a private firm engaged in T-cell bispecific antibodies, added to the overall R&D expenses of the Celgene.

However, cost-prohibitive research antibodies and issues related to the quality of nontherapeutic antibodies may create hindrances in the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

Further key findings from the report suggest

By product, primary antibodies held a larger market share in 2019. Primary antibodies are those, which bind to the antigen, protein, or any substance that is intended to be studied. Primary antibodies, in immunoassays, are of prime importance to bind to the target antigen.

By technology, western blotting contributed to the largest market share in 2019. The benefits of western blots comprise the capacity to detect picogram levels of protein in a sample, enabling it to be used for several applications such as an effective early diagnostic tool. Also, it lets researchers for direct labeling of primary antibodies, therefore removing the requirement of secondary antibodies.

By application, oncology contributed to the largest market share in 2019. Antibody-based treatment of cancer is considered as an effective therapeutic approach for both hematologic solid tumors and malignancies. Antibodies are also beneficial in using the human immune system to fight cancer.

The market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest rate of 7.1% in the forecast period. The high growth of the APAC region is owing to the growth of the pharmaceutical industry, surge in R&D activities for antibodies, and acceptance of innovative methods for antibody production, among others.

Top players profiled in the report include:

Becton, Dickinson and Company, Lonza Group, Agilent Technologies, Abcam PLC, PerkinElmer, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Merck Millipore, F.Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Cell Signaling Technology Inc., among others.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Primary Antibodies

Secondary Antibodies

Antibody Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Monoclonal

Polyclonal

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Research Antibodies report provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Summary of the Research Antibodies Market Research Report:

Insightful information regarding the global Research Antibodies market

Strategic recommendations for the investment opportunities

The report covers significant statistics related to the industry along with products, applications, price analysis, demand & supply, and production and consumptions rate

Emerging trends and current market segment analysis to help investors formulate new business strategies

Thorough SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis

