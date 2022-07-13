Decorative Concrete Market Business Growth By Top Players, Share, Development, Segmentation And Forecast till 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increase in renovation activities globally is driving global decorative concrete market growth.

Market Size – USD 16.74 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.1%, Market Trends – Increased usage of decorative concrete in commercial sectors.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global decorative concrete market is expected to reach a market size of USD 26.99 Billion at a steady CAGR of 6.1% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The decorative concrete market is witnessing increased demand due to the rising trend of remodeling and renovation to improve aesthetics of outdoor and indoor structures in residential and non-residential sectors. Increase in household and commercial spending and shift in consumer preference towards enhancement of aesthetic appeal of such structures is projected to drive growth of the decorative concrete market.

List of Top Key Companies Profiled in the Decorative Concrete Market 3M Company, BASF SE, PPG Industries, Inc., DuPont, Arkema S.A., Ultratech Cement Limited, The Sherwin Williams Company, Huntsman International LLC, Boral Limited, and Sika AG.

The report is updated with the latest economic scenario and market scope with regard to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The report covers growth prospects as well as current and futuristic revenue estimations in a post COVID scenario. The report also covers changing trends and market dynamics due to the pandemic and provides an accurate impact analysis of the crisis on the overall market.

In June 2019, Government of Wichita in Kansas, U.S., announced construction of six new swimming pools and splash pads. These pools will be decorated with decorative concrete to improve visual appeal and safety of pools. The project has a budget of USD 20 million and was ready by Memorial Day 2020.

Stamped concrete, also known as imprinted or textured concrete, replicates flagstone, slate, brick, and even wood. The variety of color and pattern choices make it popular for beautifying pool decks, patios, driveways, and more. It is also an affordable paving option with less maintenance.

The flooring segment accounted for the largest revenue share among the application segments in 2020. Decorative concrete will be able to replace traditional flooring system, such as plywood and tiles, due to its longevity and durability. Growing demand for enhanced aesthetics of the floor is driving growth of this segment.

Growing usage of decorative concrete in residential sectors is due to various benefits it provides. It is cost-effective, low maintenance, and can be customized according to specific requirement of the customer.

Emergen Research has segmented the global decorative concrete market on the basis of type, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Stained Concrete

Colored Concrete

Stamped Concrete

Epoxy Concrete

Polished Concrete

Concrete overlays

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Walls

Floors

Pool Decks

Driveways & Sidewalks

Patios

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Residential

Non-residential

Key regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

