Steel Wire Market Forecast Report | Global Analysis, Statistics, Revenue Analysis Research Report by 2030

Increasing demand for lightweight as well as sturdy metal components in end-use industries is a key factor driving steel wire market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 98.96 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.5%, Market Trends – High production of and demand for hot-dip galvanized steel wire” — Emergen Research

Emergen research's latest document, titled 'Steel Wire market' is one of the most sought-after market reports involving an in-depth analysis of the global Steel Wire market.

Global Steel Wire Market report encompasses vital aspects of the global Steel Wire business sphere. The study offers full coverage of the assessment of the technological developments, factors influencing the growth of the industry, current and emerging trends witnessed in the global and regional markets, key statistical data, forecast estimation, and key manufacturers and suppliers of the Steel Wire industry.

The global steel wire market size was USD 98.96 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. Rapid advancements in industrial technologies and favorable government schemes are some major factors driving market revenue growth. In India, for example, the government has approved the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Specialty Steel, with a budgetary outlay of USD 6.32 billion over five years. This has significantly increased domestic steel production, attracted potential investors, created jobs, and is encouraging existing companies to expand production capacity and promote technological advancements in the sector. In addition, investments in building infrastructure such as bridges, railway, and others is further driving revenue growth. Increasing demand for high-quality steel wire among medical Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) is another key factor driving market revenue growth. Stainless steel wires, for instance, are used in modern medical applications such as vascular therapy, orthodontics applications, endovascular medical devices, and others. In addition, companies such as Sadevinox and others are offering cost-effective steel wire products and assisting prospective clients in their ideal product selection. This has significantly boosted profitability and is driving customer retention.

The analysis is done on the basis of the authentic and relevant information obtained from in-depth primary and secondary research. Additionally, the factors expected to drive or restrain the growth of the market are studied extensively in the report.

Competitive Landscape:

The report emphasizes the demands and trends for the Steel Wire market in the global market, more importantly, in the market that is spread across the major regions of the country. These major regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The Steel Wire market is further segmented on the basis of product types offered in the market, application spectrum, leading manufacturers/companies, and key geographical regions.

The major companies Covered in the report are:

ArcelorMittal, HBIS Group, Nippon Steel Corporation, Bekaert, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Kobe Steel, Ltd., JFE Steel Corporation, Heiko Companies, Insteel Industries, Inc., Fagersta Stainless AB, and GP Steel Manufacturing SA

The Steel Wire market has been divided into types, applications, and regions. The Steel Wire report offers a growth analysis of each segment to provide an accurate calculation and forecast of sales in the time period 2020-2027. The analysis offers strategic insights that provide fruitful information to the readers to help them capitalize on the business offerings. Market share data is also available on a global and regional level.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Carbon Steel

Alloy Steel

Stainless Steel

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Rope

Non-Rope

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Construction

Automotive

Energy

Others

