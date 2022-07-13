Hair Oils Market Overview, Merger and Acquisitions, Drivers, Restraints and Industry Forecast By 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand for hair oil with anti-bacterial properties to prevent infections is a key factor driving market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 4.31 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 3.8%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for natural hair oils for treating hair fall and dandruff in the Asia Pacific region” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report talks about the shift in demands and emerging trends that are expected to drive the growth of the Hair Oils market. The rising demand for the Hair Oils market is expected to drive the demand for Hair Oils market, thereby bolstering the growth of the industry. Moreover, the report also studies the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market.

Global Hair Oils Market report encompasses vital aspects of the global Hair Oils business sphere. The study offers full coverage of the assessment of the technological developments, factors influencing the growth of the industry, current and emerging trends witnessed in the global and regional markets, key statistical data, forecast estimation, and key manufacturers and suppliers of the Hair Oils industry.

The global hair oils market size was USD 4.31 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. Rising demand for hair oils to treat damage and hair fall and increasing demand for hair growth-promoting oils are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth. In addition, rising demand for ayurvedic and herbal hair oil is driving revenue growth of the market. Ayurvedic oils are made with natural ingredients, such as Bhringaraj, Amla, Haritaki (Harada), Vibhitaka, and Neem, among others and are free from harmful substances such as sulfate and parabens. For example, Bester Herbal Hair Oil is made with 36 natural ingredients, which provides comprehensive treatment for all hair-related issues, particularly hair fall, premature greying, and dandruff. This hair oil has an earthy scent that leaves calming effect after its use, also uplifts the mood, promotes re-hair growth, increases blood supply to scalp, and provides strength and shine.

The analysis is done on the basis of the authentic and relevant information obtained from in-depth primary and secondary research. Additionally, the factors expected to drive or restrain the growth of the market are studied extensively in the report.

Competitive Landscape:

The report emphasizes the demands and trends for the Hair Oils market in the global market, more importantly, in the market that is spread across the major regions of the country. These major regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The Hair Oils market is further segmented on the basis of product types offered in the market, application spectrum, leading manufacturers/companies, and key geographical regions.

The major companies Covered in the report are:

L’Oreal, Unilever, Dabur.com, Procter & Gamble, CavinKare Group, Coty Inc., Marico, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Sephora USA, Inc., and Natural Supply Co.

Significant Features of the Hair Oils Market Report:

Extensive competitive landscape analysis to offer the readers key insights into driving and restraining factors along with strategies adopted by the key players

Assessment of the existing and emerging trends of the business sphere

Detailed analysis of the emerging growth opportunities and threats and limitations the players might face in the coming years

Significant breakdown of the market to assess the factors that might influence the global market growth

An 8-year forecast for better understanding of the workings and growth opportunities of the market

Extensive analysis of the key geographical regions to assess market share, market size, production and consumption, revenue contribution, and supply and demand ratio

Comprehensive overview of the Hair Oils market on a regional and global level

The Hair Oils market has been divided into types, applications, and regions. The Hair Oils report offers a growth analysis of each segment to provide an accurate calculation and forecast of sales in the time period 2020-2027. The analysis offers strategic insights that provide fruitful information to the readers to help them capitalize on the business offerings. Market share data is also available on a global and regional level.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Heavy Oil

Light Oil

Cooling Oil

Others

Oil Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Coconut Oil

Argan Oil

Almond Oil

Castor Oil

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Supermarket/Hypermarkets

Online Stores

Others

Radical Highlights of the Hair Oils Market Report:

Study of the latest product launches and technological advancements to help the readers in formulating investment strategies

Focus on market scenario, dynamics, and trends to be expected in the coming years

Advanced analytical tools such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

Thorough regional analysis to offer insights into production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, market size, revenue contrition, and the presence of prominent players

Competitive landscape benchmarking with a focus on business profiles, product portfolio, business strategies such as M&A activities, revenue, market positions, market share, global position, and financial standing

Accurate 8-year forecast analysis for the growth of Hair Oils market

Extensive analysis of market drivers, restraints, growth prospects, opportunities, threats, and limitations

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2022–2030

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Hair Oils Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Industrial Outlook

4.1.1. Market indicators analysis

4.1.2. Market drivers’ analysis

4.1.2.1. Rising focus on development of sustainable and eco-friendly products

4.1.2.2. Increasing adoption of water based adhesives in packaging and footwear industries

4.1.2.3. Increasing usage of acrylic dispersion adhesives in the construction industry

4.1.3. Market restrains analysis

4.1.3.1. Low storage capability due to perishability

4.1.3.2. High competition from hot melt adhesives

4.2. Technological Insights

4.3. Regulatory Framework

4.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.6. Price Trend Analysis

4.7. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Hair Oils Market Size Worth USD 6.04 Billion in 2030