Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market Segments: By Offering – Analysis by Market Size, Share | Forecasts to 2028

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market Size – USD 21.40 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 35%, Market Trends – High demand for AR and VR from the Asia Pacific region” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) market size is expected to reach USD 237.80 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 35% in 2028, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growing digitization, increasing investments in AR and VR markets, rising demand for AR and VR in retail and e-commerce sectors, and surge in adoption of head-mounted displays in various industries are major factors driving market revenue growth.

This report is the latest document discussing the current economic situation gravely impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak in detail. The global health emergency has led to massive changes in the global economy and the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality business sphere. The current scenario of this ever-evolving business vertical has been clearly depicted in the report, which contains a broad analysis of the pandemic’s present and future effects.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In November 2021, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo announced the arrival of Apple's AR headset in the coming years. This device could support AR and VR, as well as micro-OLED displays. With the addition of LiDAR technology on iPhone 12 Pro, Apple has already made strides in AR technology on iPhone and iPad.

The head-mounted displays segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2020. Traditional methods of how we look around have been altered by technological advancements, therefore internet and smartphones, combined with a head-mounted display, have been revolutionary. It enables user to move around a VR environment simply by moving head, eliminating need for a separate controller. Additionally, neutral position of head allows for a straighter and more relaxed posture, reducing fatigue caused by turning eyes, head, or body towards a monitor. These benefits are the primary reason for high penetration of head-mounted displays in the market.

The semi and fully-immersive segment accounted for a significantly robust revenue share in 2020. Majority of companies are focused on creating immersive video games for users, who can interact with virtual world using VR headsets. Growing demand for semi- and fully-immersive VR devices is being driven by advancements in computing and electronic networking systems. Furthermore, innovations such as fully immersive VR technology-enabled head mount displays that provide a user with a 360° field of view and high resolution, are expected to drive revenue growth of this segment.

Emergen Research has segmented the global AR and VR market based on type, device type, technology, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Augmented Reality Type

Hardware

Software

Services

Virtual Reality Type

Hardware

Software

Services

Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Augmented Reality Device Type

Head-Mounted Displays (HMDs)

Head-Up Displays (HUDs)

Virtual Reality Device Type

Head-Mounted Displays (HMDs)

Gesture Control Device

Projector and Display Wall

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Augmented Reality Technology

Marker

Markerless

Virtual Reality Technology

Non-Immersive

Semi-Immersive

Fully Immersive

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Aerospace and Defense

Gaming and Entertainment

Healthcare

Automotive

Enterprises

Others

Regional Outlook:

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the current growth opportunities for various regions of the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality market. It gauges the revenue shares of these regions over the forecast timeline. Furthermore, the report analyzes the year-on-year growth rate of these regions over the forecast duration. The leading geographic regions encompassed in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Outlook:

The latest research report is inclusive of a precise summary of the intensely competitive landscape of the global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality market. It offers a systematic presentation of the company profiles of the leading market players. This section of the report analyzes the effective initiatives undertaken by these players for business expansion in the long run. In addition, this section highlights the key developments and financial positions of these companies to explain the overall market scenario. The company profiles of the established and new players have been assessed using certain effective analytical tools, such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis.

Leading companies operating across the global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality market:

Google LLC., Apple Inc., Sony Group Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Lenovo, EON Reality, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Sixense Enterprises Inc., Seiko Epson Corporation, and HTC Corporation.

