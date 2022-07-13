Smart Glass Market Forecast Report | Global Analysis, Statistics, Demand and Trend Analysis Research Report by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 4.28 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 15.1%, Market Trends – Consumer lookout for energy efficient and ecofriendly buildings

The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing demand for smart glass across the automobile industry and declining prices of electrochemical materials over the recent past ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Smart Glass Market is projected to reach USD 13.19 billion by 2027, according to a recent report by Emergen Research. Renewed confidence of consumers within the economy coupled with greater spending boosted the sales of light-and heavy-duty vehicles. The demand for automotive glass is driven by several factors. The replacement volume of glasses is likely to grow with rise in the total vehicle population and kilometers driven. Adverse road conditions with difficult weather is likely to stimulate the demand for automotive glass replacement. However, buyers tend to defer from fixing minor injury to a windscreen till a vehicle is held up for sale or scrutiny. Therefore, sales of recent vehicles, turnover of used vehicles, and laws for vehicle scrutiny influence the demand for smart glasses in the automotive sector on a global scale. The usage of smart glass is ideal for aviation, automobile and the other transportation applications requiring heat and glare management. Throughout the automotive sector, smart glass is employed in applications like windows, rearview mirrors, sunroofs, and windshields. Smart glass provides protection from harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays by reducing glare, assists in heat management within vehicles, as well as reduce energy consumption, making the vehicle efficient all throughout.

The Global Smart Glass Market report presents comprehensive information covering insightful data for businesses and investors for the time period of 2020-2027. The report studies the historical data of the Smart Glass market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects. The report offers an accurate forecast estimation of the Smart Glass industry based on the recent technological and research advancements. It also offers valuable data to assist the investors in formulating strategic business investment plans and capitalize on the emerging growth prospects in the Smart Glass market.

Top competitors of the Smart Glass Market profiled in the report include:

Gentex Corporation, AGC Inc., NSG Group, Saint-Gobain, View Inc., AGP Americas, Smartglass International, Polytronix, Hitachi Chemicals, SPD Control Systems, Innovative Glass Corp, Fuyao Glass, TaiwanGlass Group and Central Glass. among others.

Key Highlights From The Report.

In November 2018, View Dynamic Glass, a US-based smart glass company, received one of the biggest VC investments of USD 1.1 billion from SoftBank Vision Fund. This is to manufacture “dynamic” glass windows that can change the tint to let in the right amount of natural light without obstructing views.

The electrochromic smart glass technology dominated the market in 2019. The electrochromic technology has been utilized in rearview mirrors across the automotive sector. With the recent advancements, it is additionally found suitable for windows as well as sunroofs. Although the electrochromic smart window technology isn't used in abundance within the design or building applications, it's expected to revolutionize the design sector in the upcoming years, accounting for a prominent share of the market by 2025. Commercial building especially corporate and government bodies are expected to be early adopters of the electrochromic technology.

The transportation application is anticipated to have the largest share of the smart glass market throughout forecasted period, as several automobile makers are incorporating smart glass materials in their vehicle to get benefited from its remote access capability, dynamic light emission adjustment properties and antiglare property.

The report further offers a complete value chain analysis along with an analysis of the downstream buyers and upstream raw materials. The study focuses on global trends, regulatory frameworks, and macro- and micro-economic factors. The report also provides an extensive analysis of the segment and sub-segmented expected to dominate the market over the projected period. The report offers a forecast estimation of the market with regards to the analysis of the market segmentation, including product type, end-user industries, application spectrum, and other segments.

Although North America held the major share of the market in 2019, Europe is emerging as a potential competitor with prominent sales figures coming from UK. With advancements in technology coupled with a recovering economy is expected to be the primary driving factors during the growth period. The ever-growing expenditure on energy is likely to trigger the demand for energy-efficient products. Extreme weather conditions being prevalent in multiple areas of Europe, smart glass offers an ideal solution for maintaining the internal temperature of vehicles and buildings, thereby cutting down energy costs.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Smart Glasses Market on the technology, application and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Electrochromic

PDLC

SPD

Thermochromic

Photochromic

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Architectural

Transportation

Consumer Electronics

Power Generation

Others

Regional Analysis of the Smart Glass Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Overview:

The research report on the Smart Glass market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with qualitative and quantitative analysis of vital aspects of the market. The insightful data is further validated and verified by the industry professionals. The report strives to offer deeper insights into the overall market scenario of the Smart Glass business sphere.

Key Objectives of the Report:

Analysis and estimation of the Smart Glass market size and share for the projected period of 2020-2027

Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape

Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global Smart Glass market

Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments

Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities

