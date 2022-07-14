Surging Popularity Of Ready To Eat Products Fueling The Growth Of The Malt Beverage Market, Unveils Fact.MR
According to latest research by Fact.MR, malt beverage sales is set to witness substantial growth during 2021-2031. Its demand will witness steady recovery in short-term, with optimistic growth outlook in the long-run. In addition, the rising interest towards organic products has witnessed sufficient demand in historical years and most likely to follow the same trajectory during the forecast period with incremental $ Opportunity of US$ 89.7 Mn.
What is Driving Demand for Malt Beverage?
Some of the driving factors fuelling the growth of the market include surging popularity of ready to eat products, the consistent enhancement of customized malt drinks, rise of hybridized and crossover product alternatives, increasing focus on health and well-being and demands of healthy drink as the preferred alternative.
Generating awareness about the advantages of malt based products through various promotional programs and launch of new product variants are some of the key drivers supporting the market development sooner rather than later.
Manufacturers working in the shipment are zeroing in on the production of exquisite flavor with state of the art packaging of malt beverages that are in transit of quality mark and production. Prominent players seek to quench this opportunity since consumers embrace the introduction of new beverages.
US Malt Beverage Market Outlook
US is one of the largest markets for malt beverage globally. The US malt drinks sales is set to tread on the historic pattern of bust and boom during the assessment period 2021-2031. In the market interest for seasoned malt drink is acquiring massive appeal inferable from their rise as novel beverages that fit in the middle of the prominence of both alcohol and beer.
In addition, rising prominence of ‘alternative beverage liquor’ drinks that incorporate seasoned malt drinks alongside hard seltzers and ciders, the sales is assessed to grow consistently during the forecast period
Europe and Asia Pacific Demand Outlook for Malt Beverage
France fulfills a major portion of the demand in Europe. Owing to the presence of bundle of consumers & manufacturers positioned in the country. Growing potential of the country is anticipated to be observed over long-run forecast period with growing consumer density.
Followed by Europe, Asia Pacific is most prominent market for malt beverages. The second place in the malt beverages demand is currently being taken by Taiwan, due to high consumption rates in the country.
The increasing number of consumers demanding for organic beverage and the utilization of organic cereals by manufacturers of baby food and beverages, it is pretty much inferable that the organic trends are on the surge and have been growing exponentially.
A positive sales growth of organic drinks, including malt drink, is almost certain. The ubiquity of these beverages has driven manufacturers of malt beverage sales to introduce novel beverages, particularly with various flavors to follow surging customer inclination for fascinating flavors. Further, medical advantages of malt have driven producers in the shipment to introduce energy and health drinks of malt.
Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Malt Beverage?
Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of these beverage include
Nestle
Mondelez International
Van Pur S.A.
RateBeer LLC.
Harboe
The Three Horseshoes
GranMalt AG
Cody’s
United Brands Company Inc.
Malt Company (India) Pvt Ltd.
Barbican
Monarch Custom Beverages
Danish Royal Unibrew Group
PureMalt
Others
Aforementioned players rely on a mix of inorganic and organic strategies to deepen penetration across attractive markets. These strategies include acquisitions, collaborations with key players, product launches, partnerships and strengthening of regional and global distribution networks.
Key Segments
By Nature
Organic
Conventional
By Sales Channel
Direct
Indirect
Store-based
Hypermarket/Supermarket
Convenience Stores
Discount Stores
Food & Drinks Health Stores
Online
By Product Type
Health Drink
Alcoholic Beverage
Energy Drink
Others
By End-Use
HoReCa
Beverage Industry
Food Industry
By Region
North America
US
Canada
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
Europe
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
U.K.
Benelux
Russia
Rest of Europe
East Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
South Asia
India
Thailand
Malaysia
Indonesia
Rest of South Asia
Oceania
Australia
New Zealand
Middle East and Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
