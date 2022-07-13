Agricultural Robots Market Size to Worth USD 99.30 Billion in 2030; Industry Compound Annual Growth Rate of 34.4%

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 6.94 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 34.4%, Market Trends – Increasing R&D activities

Increasing demand for modernized farming processes and modernization of agriculture are key factors driving agricultural robots market revenue growth ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global agricultural robots market size was USD 6.94 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 34.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growing population stimulates demand for food and this factor is driving agricultural robot market revenue growth. Increasing population growth is driving demand for food production and supply and this is driving deployment of agricultural robots in various countries. Global population is rising, but there is still a sharp decline in labor force in the agricultural sector. Moreover, agricultural robots keep a check on crops and can monitor for various types of pests and insects. Demand for modernized farming processes supported by government offers and subsidies to farmers are factors expected to continue driving market revenue growth.

The latest and updated research report on the Global Agricultural Robots Market covers a comprehensive overview of the Agricultural Robots market, future economic condition, competitive landscape mapping, supply and demand trends, and production and consumption analysis. The report also covers the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Agricultural Robots market. The pandemic has dynamically affected all aspects of life on a global scale along with drastic changes in the economy and market conditions. The report covers the currently fluctuating market scenario along with present and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact. The report encompasses the historical data, company overview, financial standing, and necessary information about the new and key players of the market.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Indoor segment revenue is expected to expand at a steady rate during the forecast period. Indoor farming robots comprise 3D cameras, which are capable of capturing information from modules placed in front of them and help in plant harvesting, inspection, and sowing. Furthermore, indoor farming robots are capable of identifying pests and diseases, and alerts enable safeguarding crops against damage and improving plant health.

Hardware segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid rate over the forecast period. Rising deployment of cost-efficient Internet of Things (IoT) based technologies and sensors to produce superior quality crops are expected to drive revenue growth of this segment. In addition, various types of hardware such as driverless tractors and UAVs can be operated autonomously with the help of Global Positioning System (GPS).

Asia Pacific market revenue is expected to register fastest growth rate over the forecast period. Increasing population in countries in the region coupled with shortage of farming labor work force are key factors driving market growth. In addition, depletion of arable land and water sources is supporting demand for agricultural robots in the region.

On 7 February 2022, AGCO Corporation, which is a U.S. based agricultural machinery manufacturer, launched WR Series self-propelled windrower from Hesston by Massey Ferguson. It would offer comfort, power, and uptime to hay farmers. Additionally, it would increase overall efficiency by 10% over previous model to maximize power and speed of hay production. This newly launched WR Series consists of cutting-edge technologies of Massey Ferguson to offer comfortable rides and increased efficiency. Besides, this WR Series would save fuel up to 12% in fields.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and covers company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and business initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches and brand promotions among others.

Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:

Trimble Inc., Deere & Company, AGCO Corporation, Lely, Ag Leader Technology, AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc., Topcon, DeLaval, BouMatic, and Agjunction.

Furthermore, the report divides the Agricultural Robots market into key segments and sub-segments to offer an analysis of the product type and application spectrum of the industry. It also offers predictions about the segments expected to show significant growth during the projected timeline.

Emergen Research has segmented the global agricultural robots market on the basis of offering, farming environment, type, farm produce, application, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Hardware

Software

Service

Farming Environment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Indoor

outdoor

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Milking Robots

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) / Drones

Driverless Tractors

Automated Harvesting System

Others

Farm Produce Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Field Crops

Fruits & Vegetables

Dairy & Livestock

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Field Farming

Harvest Management

Soil Management

Dairy Management

Others

The report offers a comprehensive breakdown of the regional analysis of the market and subsequent country-wise analysis. The regional analysis of the market comprises of production volume information, consumption volume and patterns, revenue, and growth rate for the forecast period of 2022-2030. According to the regional analysis, the market is primarily spread over key geographical regions as follows:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

Overview of the Agricultural Robots Market Report:

Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

In-depth analysis of the risks, restraints, and limitations in the Agricultural Robots industry

