Automated Barriers and Bollards Market Size Is Expected To Reach USD 3223.65 Million By 2030 At A CAGR Of 3.35%

Reports And Data

Rising demand in residential, commercial & industrial applications is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for automated barriers & bollard market

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Automated Barriers and Bollards Market is expected to grow from USD 2,406.9 Million in 2021 to USD 3223.65 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.35% during the forecast period. Rise in roadways construction due to urbanization, increase in number of toll booths in developed as well as developing countries, emergence of several smart city programs, rise in demand of Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology for vehicle surveillance and need for better crowd and parking management solutions, for preventing unauthorized access, e.g. avoiding burglars and thieves from entering into the property are some of the driving factors of the market.

Large-scale spatial planning and urban development projects are ongoing to strengthen the road network owing to rapid urbanization and increased movement of goods and services by road. According to statistics, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has projected physical construction of another 12,000 km by 2022 in India. Increasing roadways construction globally has provided growth opportunities for the market as they redirect and stop high-speed traffic. Growing need for road safety is likely to drive market revenue growth in the forecast period.

Rising adoption of innovative technologies which integrates hardware and software in different sectors including construction, traffic and road management is anticipated to drive automated barrier and bollards market size in the forecast period. Increasing utilization of automated solutions including wireless technologies has resulted in rising use of these products at toll booths, which will further accelerate product demand.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1165

Key Players:

Key players with in Automated Barriers and Bollards market are Automatic Systems, Avon Barrier Corporation Ltd, CAME S.p.A, Houston System Inc., LA BARRIRE AUTOMATIQUE, MACS Automated Bollard Systems, Magnetic Autocontrol GmbH, Nice S.p.A, Omnitec Group, and RIB Srl, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

• The Automated Barriers and Bollards market is segmented by application into residential, commercial and industrial.

• The market for commercial application leads the market, with a market share of approx. USD 829.9 million, in the forecast year, and is driven by the rise in the number of shopping malls, hospitals, office building, toll plazas etc.

• The Automated Barriers and Bollards Market is segmented by Geography into North, America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

• APAC is expected to have the highest growth in the market, with a CAGR of 4.56% in the forecast year, due to increasing urbanization and growth in the construction industry.

• However, Europe is the leading segment for this market, with a market share of aprox. USD 579 million in the forecast year.

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

• What is the expected revenue growth rate the global Automated Barriers and Bollards market is expected to register during the forecast period?

• What are the key growth driving factors of Automated Barriers and Bollards market?

• Who are the leading players in the market?

• What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

• Which region is expected to account for the largest market share in the global Automated Barriers and Bollards

Download Report Summary @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-summary-form/1165

An extensive analysis of the global market is included in the report which covers different factors from region-centric key statistical data to macro- and micro-economic factors that are crucial for forecast assessment. The study also offers a comprehensive analysis of the growth prospects, patents, technological advancements, and product launches in the market.

Market Segmentation:

Regional analysis covers study of the market in key geographical regions of the world including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further predicts the regions expected to account for the largest revenue share in the forecast period and the CAGR for the forecast period. The section further discusses in detail the production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, export and import, consumer demand and behavior, and presence of key players in each region. The section further offers a country-wise analysis to provide deeper insights into the global market.

Automated Barriers and Bollards Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Automated Barriers and Bollards Market by type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Push Button

• Remote Controlled

• RFID Tags Reader

• Loop Detectors

• Others

Automated Barriers and Bollards Market by applications (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

Request Customization @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1165

Key Points Addressed in the Report:

• A detailed analysis of the global Automated Barriers and Bollards market through assessment of key market aspects such as technology, product type, application, end-use, and overall industry dynamics.

• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market estimation and CAGR calculation for the forecast period.

• All-inclusive assessment of market dynamics with emphasis on drivers, restraints, opportunities, and limitations.

• Extensive profiling of key companies operating in the market including company overview, financial standing, product offerings, product portfolio, recent product and technological advancement, and business expansion plans.

Thank you for reading this article. You can also get chapter-wise sections or region-wise report coverage for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

About Reports and Data:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.