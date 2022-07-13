Global Depression Treatment Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% By 2027: Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 12.06 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 3.9%, Market trends –in Increase in depression among millennials.

An increase in the number of people suffering from depression and a rise in minimal side-effect therapies will drive the demand for the Depression Treatment market. ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Depression Treatment Market is forecasted to be worth USD 16.06 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growing incidence of mental health and depression is creating a demand for the market. Growth in the geriatric population and the rise in diseases such as anxiety disorders, phobia, and dementia will impact market growth. The low cost of the medication, coupled with affordable therapies, are expected to propel the growth of the Depression Treatment market. A major driving factor of the market is a surge in generic drug manufacturers. The lower cost of antidepressants and other drugs has encouraged people to opt for the treatment. Moreover, a rise in awareness about the treatment is also encouraging people to opt for the procedure. Rising awareness has led people to gather more knowledge about the disease and get rid of the old stigma attached to it. People are understanding the need for treatment and opting for it for a healthier lifestyle.

The Global Depression Treatment Market Research Report published by Emergen Research has been formulated by analysis of key business details and extensive geographical spread of the Depression Treatment industry. The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Depression Treatment market along with crucial statistical data about the Depression Treatment market. The research study provides historical data from 2017 to 2018 and offers accurate forecast estimation until 2027. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In October 2020, a global biotech company, ATAI Life Sciences, has launched Viridia Life Sciences for the development of formulations of N, N-dimethyltryptamine (DMT) to investigate the efficiency of digital therapeutics with resistant depression.

Antipsychotics treatment has been used to treat depressive disorders. The medicine was used in combination with antidepressants and became the choice of treatment for depressed patients who had psychotic symptoms. The antipsychotic treatment was done to treat symptoms such as delusions, hallucinations, or marina symptoms. It is also used to treat bipolar depression.

Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), also known as clinical depression, is a condition that impacts behavior and mood as well as physical functions, like appetite and sleep. It is among the most common mental health condition, and studies suggest that almost 7% of the adults in the United States suffered from the disease in 2017.

Hospitals held the largest share in the year 2019 as most of the depressed cases were recognized when registered at a hospital for treatment. Not many are aware of their symptoms and visit hospitals to get treated when the situation become a little extreme. There are also special wards and doctors for patients who are going through depression during their treatment.

The market for depression treatment in North America is driven by a high level of awareness and availability of drugs and therapies. The region also has a level of depression treatment facilities, increased funding for research, and the presence of major market players.

Competitive Landscape:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

Pfizer, Inc., AstraZeneca, Plc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Eily, Lilly, and Company, Allergan Plc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Intellipharmaceutics International, Inc., Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., H.Lundbeck A/S, and Apotex, Inc., among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Depression Treatment Market on the basis of drug type, application, end-user, distribution channel, and region:

Drug Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Antidepressants

Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs)

Selective Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors (SNRIs)

Serotonin Modulators

Tricyclic & Tetracyclic Antidepressants

Atypical Antidepressants

Antipsychotics

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Major Depressive Disorder (MDD)

Bipolar Disorder

Postpartum Depression

Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD)

Dysthymic Disorder

Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD)

Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

NGOs

Mental Health Centers

Asylums

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online



Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Depression Treatment market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Depression Treatment market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Depression Treatment market.

Radical Highlights of the Depression Treatment Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the Depression Treatment market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Depression Treatment market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

