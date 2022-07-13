Femtech Market is set to experience a significant growth rate | Athena Feminine Technologies, Sustain Natural

Emergen Research Logo

Owing to the growing expenditure and product production, Femtech Market is expected to be experiencing robust growth over the projected period.

Femtech Market Size – USD 18.75 billion in 2019, Female Technology Market Growth - CAGR of 15.6%, Femtech Industry trends – High demand from developing nations.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Femtech Market is expected to reach USD 60.01 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research.

Demand from the Femtech industry is motivated mainly by the growing burden of both chronic and infectious diseases among the world's female population. An increase in the number of health problems relating to women would stimulate competition for technologically innovative healthcare solutions. Growing women's emphasis on reproductive health and sexual empowerment in developing economies would further encourage development in the industry.

Increasing awareness among women of the detection and management of early illness as part of the patient care program would improve the market outlook. Various efforts by government and other agencies in developing countries to raise awareness of women's health would accelerate the development of the industry. Furthermore, an increasing tendency towards daily preventive care check-ups, as well as the advancement of user-friendly technology to track individual health problems, may prove beneficial to the developments in the women's health industry.

The report offers a complete analysis of the global Femtech market on a global and regional scale and offers a forecast for the market for 8 years. The report provides extensive coverage of the market drivers, restraints, limitations, growth prospects, threats, opportunities, and current and emerging trends in the market. The report also offers an in-depth analysis of the market players along with their business overview, product portfolio, technological advancements, expansion plans, financial standing, and global position. It also sheds light on the collaborations in the competitive landscape, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, licensing agreements, and others.

Key players in the market include Athena Feminine Technologies, Sustain Natural, Sera Prognostics, HeraMED, iSono Health, Totohealth, Minerva, Nuvo, Elvie, and BioWink, among others.

Key Highlights from the Report

Based on the type, the devices segment is projected to rise with a CAGR of 15.7% in the forecast period, owing to the increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases within the base of the female population.

The pregnancy and nursing care application is the major contributor to the Femtech Market. The pregnancy and nursing care application of the North America region is the major shareholder of the market and held around 40.2% of the market in the year 2019, attributable to the increasing demand for innovative products and consumables used during pregnancy & nursing would promote consumer trends.

The hospitals expected to grow with a CAGR of 15.9% in the forecasted period, owing to the increasing women's attitudes to hospital facilities for multiple non-operative and surgical procedures.

Regional Outlook of Femtech Market:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Emergen Research has segmented into the global Femtech Market on the basis of technology, material, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Devices

Software

Services

End Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Direct-to-Consumer

Hospitals

Fertility Clinics

Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Reproductive Health

Pregnancy & Nursing Care

Pelvic & Uterine Healthcare

General Healthcare & Wellness

Others

ToC of the report:

Chapter 1: Market overview and scope

Chapter 2: Market outlook

Chapter 3: Impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic

Chapter 4: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 5: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Limitations

Chapter 6: Key manufacturers of the industry

Chapter 7: Regional analysis

Chapter 8: Market segmentation based on type & applications

Chapter 9: Current and Future Trends

