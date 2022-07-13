Gypsum-free Plaster Market to Record a CAGR of 3.4%, Valuation to Reach US$ 4 Bn by the end of 2032
Gypsum-free Plaster Market- Analysis, Outlook, Growth Trends, and ForecastNEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- By the end of 2032, the market for gypsum-free plaster is expected to reach close to US$ 4 Bn, growing at a moderate CAGR of about 3.4 percent between 2022 and 2032. Gypsum-free plaster's rapid market rise is mostly due to growing consumer choice for adopting this type of plaster combined with rising environmental concerns.
Gypsum plaster has been trending as a favoured choice over the conventional sand cement plaster, since the recent past. While easy applicability, light weight, quicker turnaround time, and superior finish continue to garner increasing popularity for gypsum-based plaster, research also points to a set of challenges associated with the usage of gypsum plaster, which are proved to be accountable for serious environmental concerns.
While plaster remains one of the most sought-after materials within the contemporary building, infrastructure, and interior design sector, extensive use of gypsum in its manufacturing continues to be a top concern among stakeholders in the market.
Considering the growing emphasis on green building initiatives, it is highly likely that in forthcoming decades, gypsum-based construction materials will lose popularity to gypsum-free plaster and other alternative variants in the market.
Currently, gypsum-free plaster market is in its infancy and experts opine that there are negligible chances of commercialisation of gypsum-free plaster in the mainstream building and construction materials landscape, over a few years to come.
However, the market has also been witnessing deep product-level research targeting novel product launches in the gypsum-free plaster category, which indicates an optimistic growth outlook for the gypsum-free plaster market over the next couple of decades.
Notable Developments - New Launches Remain at the Forefront in Gypsum-free Plaster Market
While leading manufacturers of green building materials are maintaining strategic focus on the research and development of sustainable materials meeting the tightening green building regulatory framework, they are also likely to prioritise new product launches in the gypsum-free category.
Key companies involved in R&D of innovative alternatives to gypsum-based plastering materials are targeting new regional markets for introduction of novel products in the gypsum-free plaster segment.
Limelite, an innovative, gypsum-free plaster range by UK-based Tarmac, is a lightweight, highly durable alternative to conventional gypsum-based plaster. The company has particularly launched Limelite as a breathable, gypsum-free plaster that complements a versatile range of building and interior needs.
This gypsum-free plaster range is especially for renovation applications and is claimed to combat frequent challenges resulting from trapped moisture, dampness, and moulding. This range of gypsum-free plaster allows for an enduring, high-quality finish to the application surface, assuring performance in the long run.
Tarmac’s already top selling plastering product - High Impact Finishing Plaster - when applied on a coat of Limelite, offers a high-performance plaster system that serves ideal for a sweeping range of applications, including hospitals, educational institute buildings, heritage projects, and social housing projects.
Gypsum-free Plaster Market – Key Dynamics
Ceasing Sustainability Quotient of Gypsum Triggering Gypsum-free Plaster Innovations
The member companies of Gypsum Association (US) are fully committed to adopting manufacturing processes that are environmentally sustainable, leading to products that are a testament to the association’s adherence to progressive, energy-efficient manufacturing technologies, and green building requisites.
While this is the case with gypsum manufacturing landscape, gypsum-based products, such as construction and building materials, continue to face scrutiny – due to extensive CO2 emission and significantly high energy consumption, collectively leading to a massive carbon footprint.
Gypsum has been a preferred choice of raw material for an extensive range of building materials, including plastering products. Though the extensively used plastering material for a variety of applications, continues to be touted as a modern building material inappropriate for the usage in a wide range of building and construction applications, particularly historic buildings.
Environmentalists have been demanding dedicated efforts toward the development of ecologically sustainable, gypsum-free products, such as gypsum-free plaster, which would potentially overcome challenges associated with gypsum-based raw materials used in the manufacturing of plaster.
Thriving Infrastructure and Interior Design Sector Creating Lucrative Opportunities for Gypsum-free Plaster Products
The building and construction industry in China and other fast-progressing Asian economies has been demonstrating noteworthy growth, recently. With soaring demand for PoP (plaster of Paris) or the conventional sand cement plaster for a heap of decorative applications, it is highly likely that the penetration rate of gypsum-free plaster products will remain notably high across markets in South and East Asia, Northern Africa, and Middle East.
Increasing urge of construction companies and building materials manufacturers to comply with green building regulatory framework and the respective regional certification requisites marks an optimistic viewpoint of the prospects of gypsum-free plaster market in the near future.
The global gypsum-free plaster market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain of the global gypsum-free plaster market.
The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with the attractiveness of gypsum-free plaster market, as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various factors on gypsum-free plaster market segments and geographies.
Market Competition
Some of the leading gypsum-free plaster manufacturers include Tarmac, Knauf AG, Global Mining company, Yoshino Gypsum Co. Ltd., Jonoub Gypsum, Saint Gobain, American Gypsum, Georgia Pacific, Zawami Minerals Co., and Gypsona among others.
These key players are constantly focusing on introducing novel gypsum-free plaster solutions with efficient features. Besides this, they are adopting various organic and inorganic strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, collaborations etc. to expand their global footprint.
Key Segments Profiled in the Gypsum-free Plaster Industry Survey
By Type
• Modified Quick Binding High Strength Cement
• Quick Binding Cement Lute
• Gypsum Free Quick Binding High Strength Cement
• Quick Setting High Strength Cement
By Application
• Ordinary Portland
• White
• Aluminous
• Others
