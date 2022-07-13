Minimally Invasive Surgical Systems Market Upcoming Trends and Business Opportunities till 2028

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global minimally invasive surgical systems market size is expected to reach USD 41.16 Billion at a steady CAGR of 8.1% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Chronic diseases account for majority of disabilities and deaths globally.

Health expenses on chronic diseases are a major contributor to the USD 3.80 trillion yearly healthcare expenses in the US, with about 50.0% of the American population being diagnosed with a minimum of one chronic disease and the ratio is likely to grow in the future. Surgery is widely used to address various chronic diseases. Minimally invasive surgical systems provide benefits of small incision, decreased infection risk, reduced tissue injuries, and faster recovery time.

Key Highlights from the Report

In October 2020, Stryker Corporation introduced Niagara Lateral Access System, which is a lateral spine product. Launch of Niagara Lateral Access System would provide expand Stryker Corporation’s minimally invasive lateral solutions’ product line for the treatment of spinal deformities.

Electrosurgical devices find wide usage in various surgical specialties, primarily owing to ability make accurate incisions leading to limited/less blood loss. The major benefit of deploying electrosurgical devices over electrocautery devices is reduction in damage caused to surrounding tissues due to their high precision. Electrosurgical devices use low voltages for incision mode and high voltage for coagulation mode.

Cardiovascular diseases are the foremost cause of mortality worldwide, accounting for about 17.9 million deaths each year. In 2018, around 12.0% of the adult population in the US were diagnosed with cardiovascular disease. Minimally invasive surgical systems in cardiovascular surgeries offer benefits of smaller surgical cuts and scars, decreased infection risk, less pain, and fewer physical limitations.

Competitive Terrain:

The Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Systems Market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. The report discusses the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graph, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market at length. The report scrutinizes the strategic approach of key market players towards expanding their product offerings and fortifying their market foothold.

Key participants include Stryker Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic PLC, Boston Scientific Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, OmniGuide Holdings Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, CONMED Corporation, and Hoya Corporation.

Emergen Research has segmented the global minimally invasive surgical systems market on the basis of device type, surgery type, end-use, and region:

Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Handheld Devices

Cutter Devices

Inflation Devices

Electrosurgical Devices

Monitoring and Visual Devices

Guiding Devices

Auxiliary Devices

Surgery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Gastrointestinal Surgery

Cardiovascular Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Urological Surgery

Cosmetic Surgery

Neurological Surgery

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Systems Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Minimally Invasive Surgical Systems market. It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What will be the estimated growth rate of the Minimally Invasive Surgical Systems market by 2028?

Who are the prominent distributors, vendors, and manufacturers of the market?

What are the driving and restraining factors of the growth of the Minimally Invasive Surgical Systems market throughout the forecast period?

What are the current and future market trends of the Minimally Invasive Surgical Systems market?

What are the sales and price analysis of the product by types, applications, and regions?

What are the expected opportunities for the companies and new entrants in the coming years?

