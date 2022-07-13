Diaper Market Analysis, Demands , Emerging Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2030

Emergen Research Logo

Rising number of births, rapid global urbanization, and ongoing developments in fabrics and particular user-friendly features in modern-day diapers

Diaper Market Size – USD 57.45 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.6%, Market Trends – Rapid technological advancements and emerging eco-friendly trends in diaper product designs” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global diaper market size was USD 57.45 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing number of births, rapid global urbanization, rise in elderly population, and ongoing developments in fabrics and particular user-friendly features in development of diapers increasing eco-friendly trends for diaper product designs as well as increasing customer demand for disposable and sustainable diapers are crucial factors driving market revenue growth.

The Diaper Market reports aims to convey a reasonable understanding of the business which has been analyzed by using primary and secondary research strategies.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and covers company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and business initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches and brand promotions among others.

Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, The Procter & Gamble Company, Essity Aktiebalog, Unicharm Corporation, Kao Corporation, Nobel Hygiene Private Limited, Oji Holdings Corporation, Ontex BVBA, Johnson & Johnson, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., and The Honest Company, Inc.

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The babies/Infants segment accounted for a moderate revenue share in 2021. Rising birth rates, higher disposable income, greater awareness of infant cleanliness, and a sharp rise in proportion of working parents are all contributing factors driving market growth. Without diapers, child care would be lacking, as` diapers are normally used until a child is toilet trained to contain urine and feces of infants. Increase in economic purchasing power and population expansion are two critical aspects that have a significant impact on the segment's revenue growth. Many baby diaper manufacturers are engaged in research & development programs for producing biodegradable diapers that yet preserve baby hygiene safety. Additionally, companies are using these materials to create infant diapers that are hypoallergenic, all-natural, and environmentally friendly.

The disposable diapers disease segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Disposable diapers outperform cloth diapers in terms of urine absorption, leak prevention, dryness, and rash prevention. Most efficient way to decrease leaking is with disposable tape diapers that can be readily adjusted in size, which are appropriate for crawling children and active toddlers who move about a lot during the day. Greater and improved absorbency and breathability in these diapers, which are made to be worn at night, help to prevent leaks. Major goal of using a disposable diaper is to absorb moisture from the baby's feces so that dampness does not instantly cause the infant to fuss or wake up. These are the major factors driving growth of this segment.

The Asia Pacific market accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Major diaper companies are paying closer attention as they search for ways to grow their businesses as the diaper market in developing countries, such as China and India, is booming at an unprecedented rate. Particularly, P&G was the first to enter Chinese diaper business with a well-researched strategy through its subsidiary Pampers. Furthermore, there may be more lucrative competitive prospects for non-Asian businesses with manufacturing facilities outside of the country, as consumer demand turns toward higher-end products and as concerns about product authenticity persist.

Furthermore, the report divides the Diaper market into key segments and sub-segments to offer an analysis of the product type and application spectrum of the industry. It also offers predictions about the segments expected to show significant growth during the projected timeline.

Emergen Research has segmented the global diaper market based on age group, product type, distribution channels, and region:

Age Group Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Babies/Infants

Adults

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Cloth

Disposable

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

E-Commerce Websites

Supermarkets

Pharmacieses

Others

The study delivers real answers for questions about market segmentation by types, region and application to power the overall market research for the forecast period.

𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭

Current and future of global Diaper market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period.

Regions/countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Thank you for reading our report.

