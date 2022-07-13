Protein Expression Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 6.07 Billion in 2028 | at a CAGR of 13.5% - Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Protein Expression Market - Rapid advancements in medical technology & increasing geriatric population globally are key factors fueling market revenue growth

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global protein expression market is expected to reach USD 6.07 Billion in 2028 and register a robust revenue CAGR of 13.5% over the forecast period, according to latest report published by Reports and Data. Key factors driving global market revenue growth are technological advancements in molecular genetics and rising demand for biologics. In addition, increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases such as diabetes, multiple sclerosis, and cancer is expected to boost market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Protein expression is a process in which proteins are synthesized, modified, and regulated inside living organisms. It has become a vital laboratory technique in molecular biology, biochemistry, and protein research. Protein expression can be achieved by modifying gene expression and this includes 3 steps, namely, translation, transcription, and post-translational modification. It is widely used in therapeutics and industrial applications to treat various chronic and autoimmune diseases. This market is significantly driven by factors such as rising number of contract research organizations, increasing preference for outsourcing services, and enhancement of healthcare infrastructure and research facilities. Increasing demand for therapeutic proteins, higher healthcare and research expenditure, and rising number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across the globe are some other factors driving the global market growth.

However, factors such as stringent regulatory norms, shortage of funds for research, lack of skilled healthcare professionals in research institutes, especially in developing countries, and high cost of protein expression reagents and instruments are factors that could hamper global market growth during the forecast period.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Among expression systems, prokaryotic systems segment is expected to account for significant revenue share between 2021 and 2028, owing to increasing R&D activities, high usage of prokaryotic systems in biologics for production of drugs, and increasing preference for prokaryotic systems due to high production capacity at minimal costs.

Reagents segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period. Factors such as rising demand for reagents and tools in research centers and pharmaceutical companies, increasing R&D activities in the field of protein expression, and rising demand for biologics are expected to boost revenue growth of this segment.

North America is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global protein expression market over the forecast period, owing to growing prevalence of chronic illnesses, presence of leading biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, well-developed healthcare infrastructure and research centers, and rising number of research-based activities. In addition, rising demand for biologics and increasing preference for precision medicine are other factors supporting North America market revenue growth.

Asia Pacific is expected to register rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as funds offered by various private and public organizations, improving healthcare infrastructure, and presence of a high patient pool. In addition, rising number of contract research organizations and increasing research activities on protein expression are boosting Asia Pacific market revenue growth.

Some major companies profiled in the market report are Agilent Technologies, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Merck KGaA, Promega Corporation, New England Biolabs, Qiagen, Takara Bio, Inc., Sino Biological Inc., Genscript Biotech Corporation, ProteoGenix., Bioneer Corporation, Peak Proteins Ltd., Oxford Expression Technologies Ltd., ARTES Biotechnology GmbH and Synthetic Genomics Inc.

Segments covered in the report:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

Reagents

Competent Cells

Expression Vectors

Services

Instruments

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

Therapeutic

Industrial

Research

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

