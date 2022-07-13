India Frozen Finger Chips Market Size to Expand at a CAGR of 5.48% during 2022-2027

India Frozen Finger Chips Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “India Frozen Finger Chips Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

The India frozen finger chips market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.48% during 2022-2027. Frozen finger chips, commonly known as French fries, refer to thin potato strips that are either fried or baked before consumption and are stored at extremely low temperatures. They are available in various sizes, shapes, and flavors. Frozen finger chips are manufactured using potatoes, hydrogenated soyabean oil, dextrose, sodium acid pyrophosphate, dimethylpolysiloxane, citric acid, etc. They are thawed, served hot, and are mainly consumed in various cuisines as snacks and side dishes. As a result, frozen finger chips find widespread applications across the food and beverage (F&B) and retail sectors.

The escalating demand for convenience foods and ready-to-eat (RTE) snacks that require minimal preparation time, owing to the hectic schedules and busy lifestyles of the consumers, is among the primary factors driving the India frozen finger chips market. Besides this, the elevating product utilization in restaurants, cafes, and fast-food chains to provide unique dishes to the customers is further augmenting the market growth. Apart from this, the expanding changes in dietary habits of the masses and the rising need for clean labeled commodities are also catalyzing the market across India. Moreover, the growing availability of frozen finger chips through e-commerce platforms and the increasing expenditure capacities of individuals are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Furthermore, the introduction of several innovative product variants, such as those made from natural and organically sourced ingredients that offer low fat and calorie content, is expected to bolster the India frozen finger chips market in the coming years.

COVID-19 Impact Overview:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by End Use:

Food Service

Retail

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

TOC for the India Frozen Finger Chips Market Research Report:

Preface

Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary

Introduction

India Frozen Finger Chips Market

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Price Analysis

Competitive Landscape

