Baby Apparel Market Set to Grow at over 5.56% CAGR until 2022-27 - IMARC Group
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Baby Apparel Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.
The global baby apparel market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.56% during 2022-2027. Baby apparel refers to clothing specially designed for infants and toddlers. These clothes are highly comfortable, convenient, and safe for the infant and are generally made of cotton, wool, and silk. Parents buy clothes that provide comfort to the child and improve the adaptability of the latter around their surroundings. The baby apparel market is growing significantly due to innovations in new styles, segments, variations, and advanced technology.
Important Attribute and highlights of the Report:
Detailed analysis of the global market share
Market Segmentation by product, material, distribution channel, application and end user.
Historical, current, and projected size of the market in terms of volume and value
Latest industry trends and developments
Competitive Landscape for Baby Apparel Market
Strategies of major players and product offerings
The global market is majorly driven by increasing birth rates. In line with this, rising social media influence and changing fashion trends are significantly contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, bio-sensor-based baby apparel is gaining traction in the market, owing to its ability to quickly detect various activities of the infant, thus catalyzing the market growth. Apart from this, easy access to apparel and accessories, coupled with the infrastructural development of retail stores, is propelling the market growth. Moreover, the increasing number of working women has increased their purchasing power, which has resulted in greater demand for designer clothes for toddlers. Additionally, the rising trend of baby photoshoots is providing a boost to the market growth.
Key Players Included in Global Baby Apparel Market Research Report:
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.
Burberry
Carter’s Inc.
Cotton On Group
Gianni Versace S.r.l
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB
Hanesbrands Inc.
Industria de Diseño Textil S.A.
Ralph Lauren Corporation
The Children’s Place Inc. and Truworths.
COVID-19 Impact Overview:
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Product:
Outerwear
Underwear
Others
Breakup by Material:
Cotton
Wool
Silk
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Online
Offline
Breakup by Application:
0-12 Months
12-24 Months
2-3 Years
Breakup by End User:
Girls
Boys
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
TOC for the Baby Apparel Market Research Report:
Preface
Scope and Methodology
Executive Summary
Introduction
Global Baby Apparel Market
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain Analysis
Price Analysis
Competitive Landscape
