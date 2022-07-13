Baby Apparel Market Set to Grow at over 5.56% CAGR until 2022-27 - IMARC Group

Baby Apparel Market report

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Baby Apparel Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

The global baby apparel market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.56% during 2022-2027. Baby apparel refers to clothing specially designed for infants and toddlers. These clothes are highly comfortable, convenient, and safe for the infant and are generally made of cotton, wool, and silk. Parents buy clothes that provide comfort to the child and improve the adaptability of the latter around their surroundings. The baby apparel market is growing significantly due to innovations in new styles, segments, variations, and advanced technology.

Important Attribute and highlights of the Report:

Detailed analysis of the global market share

Market Segmentation by product, material, distribution channel, application and end user.

Historical, current, and projected size of the market in terms of volume and value

Latest industry trends and developments

Competitive Landscape for Baby Apparel Market

Strategies of major players and product offerings

The global market is majorly driven by increasing birth rates. In line with this, rising social media influence and changing fashion trends are significantly contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, bio-sensor-based baby apparel is gaining traction in the market, owing to its ability to quickly detect various activities of the infant, thus catalyzing the market growth. Apart from this, easy access to apparel and accessories, coupled with the infrastructural development of retail stores, is propelling the market growth. Moreover, the increasing number of working women has increased their purchasing power, which has resulted in greater demand for designer clothes for toddlers. Additionally, the rising trend of baby photoshoots is providing a boost to the market growth.

Key Players Included in Global Baby Apparel Market Research Report:

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

Burberry

Carter’s Inc.

Cotton On Group

Gianni Versace S.r.l

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB

Hanesbrands Inc.

Industria de Diseño Textil S.A.

Ralph Lauren Corporation

The Children’s Place Inc. and Truworths.

COVID-19 Impact Overview:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product:

Outerwear

Underwear

Others

Breakup by Material:

Cotton

Wool

Silk

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

Breakup by Application:

0-12 Months

12-24 Months

2-3 Years

Breakup by End User:

Girls

Boys

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

TOC for the Baby Apparel Market Research Report:

Preface

Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary

Introduction

Global Baby Apparel Market

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Price Analysis

Competitive Landscape

