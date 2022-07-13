Capsule Endoscopy System Market New Innovations Trends, Research, Global Share and Growth Factor

Capsule endoscopy system market

Capsule endoscopy system market is estimated to reach $2.0 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2021 to 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Capsule endoscopy system market is a non-invasive procedure that permits a comprehensive examination of the gastrointestinal tract utilizing a video capsule, which is equipped with a camera, battery, transmitter, and light source. The images captured by video capsules in the esophagus, stomach, and small intestine are used to diagnose gastrointestinal disease.. Advanced technologies develop newer types of capsule endoscopes, which include small bowel capsule endoscope, colon capsule endoscope, and esophagus capsule endoscopes . Advancement in technology have brought a high level of accuracy, safety, and precision to endoscopy, which was critical to achieve.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

The major companies profiled in the capsule endoscopy system industry report include in Given Imaging (Medtronic), IntroMedic Co., Ltd., Olympus Corporation, Chongqing Jinshan Science & Technology (Group) Co., Ltd., RF System lab, CapsoVision, Shengxian Minimal Invasive Inc., Check -Cap, Accuread Endoscopy Inc., Fujifilm Holding Corporation, Anhan Technology (wuhan) co., Ltd.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• By component, the capsule endoscopes segment is expected to experience rapid growth in the market, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2021 to 2030.

• By disease, small intestine disorder segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period.

• Region-wise, North America is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period.

Increase in prevalence of cancer, growth in global geriatric population , rise in demand for minimally invasive diagnostic procedures, and surge in introduction of technologically advanced capsules drive the market growth However, high cost of treatments and endoscopy equipment, limited reimbursement, and risk of retention of the capsule, which may require endoscopic retrieval or rarely surgical resection hinder the capsule endoscopy system market growth. Conversely, continuous product innovations and introduction of capsule endoscopy in untapped countries are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for key market players.

On the basis of component, in capsule endoscopy system market size the capsule endoscopes segment is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. In addition, this segment register the highest CAGR of 12.7% during the capsule endoscopy system market forecast period, owing to potential to fulfil the need of minimally invasive tools to explore the gastrointestinal tract and allow the visualization of inaccessible parts. Furthermore, capsule endoscopy is popular among medical and healthcare experts, owing to its property of obtaining a faster and more accurate diagnosis.

Depending on disease in capsule endoscopy system market analysis, the small intestine disorder segment accounted for a major capsule endoscopy system market share of the market share in the capsule endoscopy systems market in 2020. This segment is expected to exhibit a prominent growth rate, owing to the large patient base suffering from small bowel disease. In addition, it has an establish reimbursement policies in developed and developing economies.

Region wise in capsule endoscopy system industry, North America accounted for more than 12.3% of the global market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period owing due to rise in preference for minimally invasive screening procedures, surge in technologically enhanced products and systems, and increase in construction of healthcare infrastructure. Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period, owing to improving healthcare infrastructure, rising geriatric population ,and significant economic development.

