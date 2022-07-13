Anti-inflammatory Therapeutic Market Growth, Statistics, Industry Size, Development, Trend, End User Analysis till 2028

Anti-inflammatory therapeutics

Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics Market, by Drug Class and Indication Type : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anti-inflammatory therapeutics market size was $98,026 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $125,552 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 4.0% from 2021 to 2028. Anti-inflammatory therapeutics help in easing acute and chronic pain, including migraines & headaches, rheumatic arthritis, sprains, or even menstrual pain. These therapeutics provide faster relief as compared to other drugs. Moreover, they are capable of lowering the levels of prostaglandins and the chemicals responsible for inflammation as well as reducing pain and swelling.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Amgen Inc

AstraZeneca PLC.

Eli Lily and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis AG

PFIZER INC.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/286

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• North America occupied 36.64% share of the global anti-inflammatory therapeutic market in 2020.

• By indication, the arthritis segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

• By indication, the arthritis segment was the highest contributor to the anti-inflammatory therapeutics market, with $39,481.09 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $52,952.43 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

• Depending on drug class, the anti-inflammatory biologics segment accounted for $58,618.54 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $77,093.85 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 4.3%.

• Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic is expected to remain positive for the anti-inflammatory therapeutic market, owing to the inflammation caused by SARS-COV 2. SARS-CoV-2 is a beta coronavirus causing severe anti-inflammatory pneumonia, as COVID-19 can cause severe inflammation to patients diagnosed with it. According to reports, cytokine storm is strongly responsible for death in such patients. Some of the consequences of severe inflammation and cytokine storms include acute respiratory distress syndrome, acute lung injury, and multiple organ dysfunction syndromes, which lead to increase in the research and the development of anti-inflammatory drugs for the treatment of inflammation caused by COVID-19. For example, many clinical trials are currently underway to alleviate this destructive inflammation. One of them is NLRP3 inflammasome, which targets multiple mechanisms associated with COVID-19 excessive inflammation. Thus, such factors have positively impacted the market growth during the global health crisis.

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/286

The global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market is segmented into indication, drug class, and region. On the basis of indication, the market is categorized into arthritis, respiratory diseases, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, anti-inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and other anti-inflammatory diseases. Arthritis is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increase in geriatric population, as it is found to be more prevalent in the geriatric population and cause inflammation in joints.

Depending on drug class, it is fragmented into nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), corticosteroids, and biologics. The nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increase in patient population suffering from chronic disease and unavailability of effective treatments. Moreover, increase in affordability coupled with high healthcare spending and rise in awareness of biologics, especially, in emerging markets are expected to represent a huge market potential for biologics. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

North America accounted for the largest market share in 2020, and is anticipated to maintain its dominance from 2020 to 2028, due to high expenditure on R&D, presence of major players & their product availability, and well-established healthcare infrastructure in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as governments of Asian countries are investing in the development of healthcare infrastructure.

𝐖𝐞 𝐚𝐥𝐬𝐨 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬-

North America Anti-inflammatory Therapeutic Market

Japan Anti-inflammatory Therapeutic Market

South Korea Anti-inflammatory Therapeutic Market

Singapore Anti-inflammatory Therapeutic Market

Australia Anti-inflammatory Therapeutic Market

Europe Anti-inflammatory Therapeutic Market

𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

Pediatric Ultrasound Market

3D Printing Healthcare Market

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of the domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.