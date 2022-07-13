Revenue Cycle Management Market Projected to Surpass US$ 211.51 Billion by 2027 - IMARC Group
EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Revenue Cycle Management Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.
The global revenue cycle management market reached a value of US$ 106.93 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 211.51 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.80% during 2022-2027. Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) is the process of tracking patient care episodes from booking an appointment to billing a final balance in a healthcare facility using medical billing software. The RCM system consists of third-party payers, payment models, and codes to integrates the business and clinical sides of healthcare. It collects crucial administrative data pertaining to patients, such as their personal information, their ailment category, and their insurance provider, and communicates with health insurance companies to determine what portion of their care will be covered by insurance versus what the patient will be responsible for.
Important Attribute and highlights of the Report:
Detailed analysis of the global market share
Market Segmentation by type, component, deployment and end user.
Historical, current, and projected size of the market in terms of volume and value
Latest industry trends and developments
Competitive Landscape for Revenue Cycle Management Market
Strategies of major players and product offerings
The market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of numerous data siloes and unorganized workflows in the healthcare sector. In line with this, the rising demand for innovative synchronized management software systems are is providing an impetus to the market. Moreover, favorable initiatives undertaken by the government of several countries are also creating a positive outlook for the market. Some of the other factors further contributing to the market growth include continual technological advancements, rapid digitalization, rise in healthcare expenditure, escalating demand for cloud-based software solutions, and extensive research and development (R&D) activities.
Key Players Included in Global Revenue Cycle Management Market Research Report:
Allscripts Healthcare LLC
Athenahealth
CareCloud Inc
Cerner Corporation
Cognizant
EClinicalWorks
Epic Systems Corporation
Experian Information Solutions Inc
GeBBs Healthcare Solutions
General Electric
McKesson Corporation
Oracle Corporation and Quest Diagnostics.
COVID-19 Impact Overview:
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Type:
Standalone
Integrated
Breakup by Component:
Software
Services
Breakup by Deployment:
Web-based
Cloud-based
On-premises
Breakup by End User:
Hospitals
Physicians
Diagnostic and Ambulatory Care Centers
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
TOC for the Revenue Cycle Management Market Research Report:
Preface
Scope and Methodology
Executive Summary
Introduction
Global Revenue Cycle Management Market
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain Analysis
Price Analysis
Competitive Landscape
Who we are:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
