PSR Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd Participated in the Medical Fair in Jio World Convention Centre
PSR Diagnostics displayed its unique IVD devices & received many overwhelming responses at the Medical Fair in Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai.DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PSR Diagnostics displayed its unique IVD devices & received many overwhelming responses at the Medical Fair in Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai. The visitors could witness a demo of key products such as eClia, Lamuna Plus, etc. The Finova team in the Fair was led by the Director, Mr. Rajeev Sharma. He was joined was his senior sales folks and consultants in the IVD industry.
PSR Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd. is a dedicated provider of products and services to the Clinical Laboratory industry in India. The experience and expertise that they have gained since it began in 2007 have made them a respected and trusted organization.
As a young and energetic organisation, PSR Diagnostics is committed to providing customers professional, quality and economical products and services. Its endeavour is not only sale of products to its valued clients, but also render after-sales services as and when required. The sales and service team comprises experienced and dedicated technocrats.
PSR Diagnostics derives its strength through enduring relationships with customers, based on its commitment to delivering valuable products and timely end-user support.
The success of PSR Diagnostics owes a lot to its dynamic team of Management, Staff and Advisors who together have worked to provide their customers with outstanding support be it products, post-sales service or guidance.
Company Recently introduced two more products; LAMUNO PLUS and electro-chemiluminescence immunoassay analyser (eClia) into the market.
Company‘s new device Lamuno Plus claims to provide you, the most sought parameter for Allergy testing- IgE. Believe it or not, the device has got the most critical parameters and gives results just in 3 minutes. It also has 60+ parameters with the perks of Built-in Quality Control. Features like an indicator to asses the overian reserve in female body, feasibility of IVF and test medical conditions such as PCOS and granulosa cell tumours make it a charm in the market among his categories of devices available in the market. While PSR’s modern electro-chemiluminescence immunoassay analyser (eClia) is one of the most sensitive and stable devices is providing accurate results for 70+ parameters. The unbeatable speed helps in detecting specific markers in critical situations. The company deliver its product all across the country and as well as help you with its setup and operations.
