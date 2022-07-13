Liposuction Surgery Devices Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 12% Through 2026

Liposuction Surgery Devices Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Liposuction Surgery Devices Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Liposuction Surgery Devices Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the liposuction surgery devices market size is expected to grow to $2.37 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.13%. According to the liposuction surgery devices market analysis, growing beauty consciousness among a large population and increasing demand for liposuction procedures by both men and women significantly contribute to the liposuction surgery devices industry growth.

The liposuction surgery devices market consists of sales of liposuction surgery devices by entities (organizations, sole traders, partnerships) that refer to special surgical equipment used for removing the excess body fat using various technologies such as Ultrasound-Assisted Liposuction (UAL), Laser-Assisted Liposuction (LAL), RF-Assisted Liposuction (RFAL) and others. The excessive body fat is removed after placing an artificial tool called a cannula under the skin and applying a high-pressure vacuum. Liposuction is usually undertaken when a person fails to show fat loss changes despite regular exercise and a nutritious diet. The procedure is performed on the hips, thighs, arms, face, buttocks, back and other body areas.

Global Liposuction Surgery Devices Market Trends

Technological advancements in skincare are the major key trend in the market. According to the liposuction surgery devices market research, the conventional fat suctioning process is being updated with the inclusion of a wide range of latest technologies such as power, laser, ultrasound, RF, and others to improve the liposuction outcome including skin form and texture. For instance, In October 2019, Möller Medical, a Germany-based developer and manufacturer of advanced medical equipment, launched the power-assisted liposuction device “Vibrasat® Pro”. Vibrasat Pro is a vibration liposuction device designed to separate fat at a rate of 5 strokes per minute and up to 6 strokes per minute with a power boost function.

Global Liposuction Surgery Devices Market Segments

The global liposuction surgery market is segmented:

By Technology: Ultrasound-Assisted Liposuction (UAL), Twin Cannula-Assisted Liposuction (TCAL), Laser-Assisted Liposuction (LAL), Power-Assisted Liposuction (PAL), Suction-Assisted Liposuction (SAL), Tumescent Liposuction, RF-Assisted Liposuction (RFAL), Water-Assisted Liposuction (WAL), Aspirator Devices

By Type: Stand-Alone Liposuction Surgery Devices, Portable Liposuction Surgery Devices

By Application: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Cosmetic Surgical Centers

By Geography: The global liposuction surgery device market segmentation is divided into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Liposuction Surgery Devices Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides liposuction surgery devices market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global liposuction surgery devices market, liposuction surgery devices market share, liposuction surgery devices market segments and geographies, liposuction surgery devices market players, liposuction surgery devices market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

TBRC’s Liposuction Surgery Devices Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Solta Medical, Cynosure Inc., Invasix Ltd, Alma Lasers Ltd, YOLO Medical Inc., InMode Ltd., Sciton Inc., Wells Johnson, Bausch Health, Inmode Group, MicroAire Surgical Instruments, LLC, Jull Surg, Cutera, Inc., and Vaser Lipo.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

