Carbon Dioxide Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 15% Through 2026

Carbon Dioxide Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Carbon Dioxide Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the carbon dioxide market size is expected to grow from $11.3 billion in 2021 to $13.15 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.3%. The global carbon dioxide market size is expected to grow to $23.19 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.2%. Increased demand for the EOR market supported with massive investments in advanced technologies drove the carbon dioxide market and is also expected to drive the growth of the market in the next five years.

The carbon dioxide market consists of sales of carbon dioxide and its related services in the form of liquid, gas, and solid. Carbon dioxide is a colorless chemical element that is a product of both fermentation and combustion. It is widely used in the food industry for applications such as removing the caffeine from coffee beans to make decaffeinated coffee and for carbonating beer, soft drinks, etc. Also used for cooling in food and manufacturing industries.

Global Carbon Dioxide Market Trends

Carbon dioxide manufacturers are using advanced carbon capture and storage (CCS) technologies to effectively capture, purify, liquefy, and store carbon dioxide. CCS works by trapping carbon dioxide at its emission source and transporting it to a storage site. It is a technology that captures around 90% of the carbon dioxide emissions generated from the use of fossil fuels in electricity production and industrial processes. CCS technologies offer an effective method for capturing carbon dioxide, restraining the carbon dioxide from entering the environment.

Global Carbon Dioxide Market Segments

The global carbon dioxide market is segmented:

By Product Type: Liquid Carbon Dioxide, Solid Carbon Dioxide, Gaseous Carbon Dioxide

By Source: Hydrogen, Ethyl Alcohol, Ethylene Oxide, Substitute Natural Gas, Others

By Application: Food and Beverages, Oil and Gas, Medical, Rubber, Fire Fighting, Others

By Geography: The global carbon dioxide market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: AGA, Air Liquide, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc, AIR WATER INC, Airgas, Buzwair Industrial Gases Factories, Continental Carbonic Products, Cosmo Engineering, EPC Engineering & Technologies GmbH, and Gulf Cryo.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

