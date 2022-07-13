Strategies For Global Inertial Measurement Unit Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

Inertial Measurement Unit Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Inertial Measurement Unit Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the inertial measurement unit market size is expected to grow from $18.49 billion in 2021 to $20.25 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.48%. The global inertial measurement units market size is expected to reach $28.35 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.78%. The increase in new smartphone sales and shipment growth propels the inertial measurement unit industry growth.

The inertial measurement unit market consists of sales of inertial measurement units by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refers to a device that measures and reports the specific gravity and angular rate of an object when the object is attached to it. IMU comprises three components, gyroscopes to measure angular rate, accelerometers to measure specific force/acceleration, and magnetometers to measure the magnetic field surrounding the system. Control and stabilization, navigation and correction, measurement and testing, and mobile mapping are some of the common uses for IMUs. Inertial measurement units are used in various industries such as aerospace, defense, automotive, consumer electronics, and others.

Global Inertial Measurement Unit Market Trends

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the inertial measurement unit market. There has been a recent development in the next generation of micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) inertial sensor technology. These new, better-performance MEMS sensors will employ alternative sensor designs and circuit designs to improve performance in autonomous UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) and UGV (unmanned ground vehicle) platforms, including future urban air mobility aircraft.

Global Inertial Measurement Unit Market Segments

The global IMU market is segmented:

By Component: Accelerometers, Gyroscopes, Magnetometers, Others

By Grade: Marine Grade, Navigation Grade, Tactical Grade, Space Grade, Commercial Grade

By End-Use Industry: Aerospace and Defense, Consumer Electronics, Marine/Naval, Automotive, Others

By Geography: The global IMU market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Inertial Measurement Unit Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides IMU market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global IMU market, IMU market share, IMU market segments and geographies, inertial measurement unit market trends, IMU market players, IMU market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The inertial measurement unit market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Inertial Measurement Unit Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Bosch Sensortec, Thales Group, Analog Devices, Gladiator Technologies, TDK Corporation, VectorNav Technologies LLC, Honeywell International Inc, Safran Group, Murata Manufacturing, Systron Donner Inertial, Kearfott Corporation, Lord Microstrain, MEMSIC Inc, Moog Inc, and Parker-Hannifin Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

