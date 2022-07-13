Strategies For Global Nitrogen Fertilizer Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

Nitrogen Fertilizer Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Nitrogen Fertilizer Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Nitrogen Fertilizer Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the nitrogen fertilizer market size is expected to grow from $81.51 billion in 2021 to $87.76 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The global nitrogen fertilizers market size is expected to grow to $115.82 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.2%. Globally, governments are investing to uplift the agricultural sector, thereby contributing to the nitrogen fertilizer industry growth.

The nitrogen fertilizers market consists of sales of nitrogenous fertilizers. Nitrogen fertilizer manufacturers produce fertilizers from sewage or animal waste and manufacture nitrogenous materials and mix them into fertilizers.

Global Nitrogen Fertilizer Market Trends

The urea market is witnessing rapid growth in the fertilizers market as it controls air pollution by catalytic reaction. Urea is an easily water-soluble compound that consists of 46% of nitrogen and it can be stored, transported, and handled easily. It increases soil productivity and soil nutrients.

Global Nitrogen Fertilizer Market Segments

The global nitrogen fertilizer market is segmented:

By Type: Urea, Calcium Ammonium Nitrate (CAN), Ammonium Nitrate, Ammonium Sulphate, Ammonia, Other Nitrogenous Fertilizers

By Form: Liquid, Dry, Others

By Treatment: Soil, Foliar, Fertigation, Others

By Application: Cereals and Grains, Oilseeds and Pulses, Fruits and Vegetables, Other

By Geography: The global nitrogen fertilizer market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Nitrogen Fertilizer Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides nitrogen fertilizer global market overviews, nitrogen fertilizer market analysis and nitrogen fertilizer market forecast market size and growth, nitrogen fertilizer global market share, nitrogen fertilizer global market segments and geographies, nitrogen fertilizer global market players, nitrogen fertilizer market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The nitrogen fertilizer market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Nitrogen Fertilizer Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Yara International, CF Industries Holdings Inc, PJSC Togliattiazot, Nutrien Inc, OCI NV, Coromandel International Ltd, EuroChem Group, Koch Industries Inc, SABIC Group, and Bunge Limited.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

