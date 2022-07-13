Global Agricultural Fumigants Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Agricultural Fumigants Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Agricultural Fumigants Market Report by The Business Research Company covers the market drivers, restraints, size, major players, and the impact of COVID-19

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Agricultural Fumigants Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the agricultural fumigants market size is expected to grow from $1.91 billion in 2021 to $2.00 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.56%. The global agricultural fumigant market size is expected to reach $2.39 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.57%. The high prevalence of pest attacks is expected to propel the growth of the agricultural fumigants global market.

The agricultural fumigants market consists of sales of the agricultural fumigants by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to toxic substances used in agriculture to kill insects, nematodes, bacteria, pests that cause damage to plant growth and crop production, by producing a toxic gas. These fumigants help control insects, help in plant growth, and produce high yields.

Global Agricultural Fumigants Market Trends

Increasing partnerships and agreements between the companies is a key trend gaining popularity in the agricultural fumigants global market. Major companies operating in the agricultural fumigants market are focusing on partnerships and agreements to develop innovative solutions to reduce pest attacks and enable business growth.

Global Agricultural Fumigants Market Segments

The global agricultural fumigants market is segmented:

By Type: Methyl Bromide, Chloropicrin, Phosphine, Metam Sodium, 1,3-Dichloropropene, Others

By Form: Solid, Liquid, Gaseous

By Pest Control Method: Vacuum Chamber Fumigation, Tarpaulin, Structural, Non-Tarp Fumigation by Injection, Others

By Application: Warehouse and Silos, Soil

By Crop Type: Cereals and Grains, Oilseeds and Pulses, Fruits and Vegetables, Others

By Geography: The global agricultural fumigants market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

TBRC’s Agricultural Fumigants Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: ARKEMA, Nufarm, Solvay, AMVAC, UPL, Tessenderlo Kerley Inc, SGS SA, Ecotec Fumigation, Trinity Manufacturing Inc, Douglas Products, Nippon Chemical Industrial Co Ltd, Degesch America Inc, MustGrow Biologics Inc, Royal Agro, and Imtrade CropScience.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

