Body Lotions Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 12% Through 2026

The Business Research Company’s Body Lotions Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Body Lotions Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the body lotions market size is expected to grow from $55.3 billion in 2021 to $63.9 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5%. The body lotion market is expected to grow to $98.9 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.5%. Rapid growth in the millennial population is expected to drive the body lotions market growth.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2632&type=smp

The body lotions market consists of the sales of body lotions. Body lotions are a smooth liquid preparation designed to be applied to the skin for medicinal, cosmetic purposes, or protective purposes. For example, sunscreens, are a substance that protects from the sun's ultraviolet (UV) radiation and thus helps against sunburns.

Global Body Lotions Market Trends

The demand for multi-benefit combinations has been increasing rapidly. Products such as foundations with anti-aging serums, sun screen lotions, nail polish with UV protection, and anti-aging claims are introduced into the market. Multi-benefit solutions are expected to continue to penetrate further into different categories such as hair care with anti-aging or fragrance to lipsticks with lip care.

Global Body Lotions Market Segments

The global body lotions market is segmented:

By Type: Dry Skin Body Lotion, Oily Skin Body Lotion, Normal Skin Body Lotion, Others

By Application: Men, Women, Baby

By Channel: Direct Sales, Distributor

By Geography: The global body lotions market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/body-lotions-global-market-report

Body Lotions Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides body lotions global market overviews, body lotions industry analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the body lotions global market, body lotions global market share, body lotions global market segments and geographies, body lotions global market trends, body lotions market players, body lotions market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The body lotions market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Body Lotions Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Aveeno, Cetaphil, Olay, Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Clarins, Crabtreeand Evelyn, Hempz, Murad, and L'Oréal S.A.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

