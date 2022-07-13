Regenerative Medicine For Cartilage Market Grows Due To The Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Regenerative Medicine For Cartilage Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

The Business Research Company’s Regenerative Medicine For Cartilage Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, such as arthritis across the globe, is likely to contribute to the growth of the stem cell therapy, and hence the regenerative medicine for cartilage market during the forecast period. For instance, it has been calculated that, in 2001, chronic diseases contributed approximately 60% of the 56.5 million total reported deaths in the world and approximately 46% of the global burden of disease. The proportion of the burden of NCDs is expected to increase to 57% by 2020. According to the regenerative medicine for cartilage market analysis, socio-economic risk factors and the elderly population are a major cause for increasing chronic diseases, thereby driving the growth of the regenerative medicine for cartilage market.

Regenerative medicine for cartilage industry trends include many companies strategically partnering and collaborating with other companies to broaden their product portfolios and expand their business. These collaborations are helping regenerative medicine manufacturing companies to enhance their ability to compete in specific therapy areas. For instance, FUJIFILM Corporation, a Japanese conglomerate operating in the realms of photography, optics, office and medical electronics, biotechnology, and chemicals, has invested JPY300 million ($2.67 million) in PuREC Co., Ltd. Fujifilm has also signed a business partnership agreement with PuREC concerning contract development and manufacturing of regenerative medicine products.



Read more on the Global Regenerative Medicine For Cartilage Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/regenerative-medicine-for-cartilage-market

The global regenerative medicine for cartilage market size is expected to grow from $3.78 billion in 2021 to $5.02 billion in 2026 at a rate of 5.8%. The global regenerative medicine for cartilage market share is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2026 and reach $6.73 billion in 2031.

Major players covered in the global regenerative medicine for cartilage industry are Smith & Nephew plc, Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Arthrex Inc.

TBRC’s regenerative medicine for cartilage market report is segmented by treatment modality cell-based, non-cell-based, by treatment type palliative, intrinsic repair stimulus, others skin resurfacing, by site knee cartilage repair, ribs, others, by end-use ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals & clinics, others, by application hyaline cartilage repair and regeneration, elastic cartilage repair and regeneration, fibrous cartilage repair and regeneration.



Regenerative Medicine For Cartilage Market 2022 – By Treatment Modality ( Cell-Based, Non-Cell-Based), By Treatment Type ( Palliative, Intrinsic Repair Stimulus, Others Skin Resurfacing ), By Site (Knee Cartilage Repair, Ribs), By Application (Hyaline Cartilage Repair and Regeneration, Elastic Cartilage Repair and Regeneration, Fibrous Cartilage Repair and Regeneration), By End-User: Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Hospitals & Clinics), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a regenerative medicine for cartilage market overview, forecast regenerative medicine for cartilage market size and growth for the whole market, regenerative medicine for cartilage market segments, geographies, regenerative medicine for cartilage market trends, regenerative medicine for cartilage market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Regenerative Medicine For Cartilage Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6386&type=smp



Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Joint Reconstruction Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – By Product Type (Knee Reconstruction Devices, Hip Reconstruction Devices, Extremity Reconstruction Devices), By Application (Arthrodesis, Arthroscopy, Joint Replacement Surgery, Osteotomy, Resurfacing Surgery, Small Joint Surgery), By End User (Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/joint-reconstruction-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Stem Cell Global Market Report 2022 – By Source (Autologous, Allogeneic), By Product Type (Adult Stem Cell, Human Embryonic Stem Cell, Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell, Others), By Application (Regenerative Medicine, Drug Discovery And Development) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/stem-cell-global-market-report

Arthroscopy Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – By Product (Arthroscopes, Arthroscopy Shavers, Arthroscopy Fluid Management System, Arthroscopy Radiofrequency System, Arthroscopy Visualization System, Arthroscopy Implants), By Application (Knee Arthroscopy , Hip Arthroscopy , Spine Arthroscopy , Foot & Ankle Arthroscopy , Shoulder & Elbow Arthroscopy), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Care, Trauma Centers) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/arthroscopy-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/