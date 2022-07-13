Synthetic Dye Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 11% Through 2026

Synthetic Dye Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Synthetic Dye Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the synthetic dye market size is expected to grow from $13.98 billion in 2021 to $15.59 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. The global synthetic dye market size is expected to grow to $23.43 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.7%. The synthetic dye industry growth is expected to be driven by the rapidly growing packaging industry.

The synthetic dyes market consists of sales of synthetic dyes and related services used in the field of textile, paint, and printing to provide long-lasting coloring benefits. Synthetic dyes are predominantly organic (carbon-based) chemical compounds that are generally derived from petrochemical derivatives. A dye is a colored substance that has an affinity to the substrate to which the dye is applied. Dyes are applied in an aqueous solution and may require a mordant to make them fast on the fiber. Synthetic dyes are used to impart color to paper, textiles, leather, and other materials. Eosin Y, fast green, basic fuchsin, aniline blue, methylene blue, and orange G are examples of synthetic dyes.

Global Synthetic Dye Market Trends

The range of high wet-fast disperse dyes is trending in the synthetic dyes market. High wet-fast disperse dyes are suited for coloring polyester fibers, microfibers, and polyester/elastane blends for sportswear and activewear applications.

Global Synthetic Dye Market Segments

The global synthetic dye market is segmented:

By Type: Aniline Dyes, Chrome Dyes, Anionic Dyes, Cationic Dyes

By Product Type: Acid Dyes, Disperse Dyes, Reactive Dyes, Direct Dyes, Basic Dyes, VAT Dyes, Others

By End-User Industry: Textile, Food and Beverages, Paper, Ink, Leather, Others

By Geography: The global synthetic dye market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Synthetic Dye Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides synthetic dye global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global synthetic dye market, synthetic dye global market share, synthetic dye market segments and geographies, synthetic dye global market trends, synthetic dye global market players, synthetic dye market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The synthetic dye market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Synthetic Dye Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: BASF SE, Archroma, DyStar, Huntsman, Stahl, Kiri Industries, Clariant, Everlight Chemical, Synthesia, and Vedant.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

