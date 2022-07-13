Global Fatty Acids Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Fatty Acids Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Fatty Acids Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Fatty Acids Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the fatty acids market size is expected to grow from $73.95 billion in 2021 to $80.36 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The global fatty acid market size is expected to grow to $107.96 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.7%. The fatty acids market is being driven by the rising demand for cosmetics and personal care products.

The fatty acids market consists of sales of fatty acids and related services. Fatty acids act as energy for muscles, heart, and other organs as building blocks for fats in the human body and also as an agent that manages inflammation in the body. Fatty acids comprise a straight chain of an even number of carbon atoms with hydrogen atoms along the length of the chain and at one end of the chain and a carboxyl group (-COOH) at the other end.

Global Fatty Acids Market Trends

Omega fatty acid supplements are increasingly being used due to rising consciousness regarding health. Omega fatty acids are present extensively in fish oils and are vital ingredients to the human body. Omega-3 supplements can help relieve rheumatoid arthritis symptoms and can also be used as dietary supplements or medicinal supplements. The use of Omega-3 fatty acids and Omega-6 fatty acids help to combat diseases and improve cardiovascular health, promote healthy metabolism, reduce pain and inflammation in joints, increase optimal brain function, etc.

Global Fatty Acids Market Segments

The global fatty acids market is segmented:

By Product Type: Unsaturated Fatty Acids, Saturated Fatty Acids

By Form: Oil, Capsule, Syrup, Powder

By Source: Vegetable Oils, Marine, Nuts and Seeds, Soy and Soy Products

By End-User Industry: Household, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Soap and Detergent, Oilfield, Rubber and Plastic, Lubricants, Others

By Geography: The global fatty acids market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Fatty Acids Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides fatty acids global market overviews, fatty acids market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the fatty acids global market, fatty acids global market share, fatty acids global market segments and geographies, fatty acids global market trends, fatty acids market players, fatty acids market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The fatty acids industry report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Fatty Acids Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: BASF SE, FMC Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, Koninklijke Dsm Nv, Enzymotec Ltd, Croda International Plc, Omega Protein Corporation, Aker Biomarine As, Polaris Nutritional Lipids, and Cargill, Incorporated.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

