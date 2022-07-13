Global Plant Factory Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Plant Factory Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Plant Factory Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the plant factory market size is expected to grow from 104.13 billion in 2021 to $112.19 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.74%. The global plant factories market size is expected to grow to $145.34 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.69%. The rise in demand for food due to the increasing population and challenges of climate change significantly contributes to the plant factory market growth.

The plant factory global market consists of sales revenue generated from plant factories by entities (organizations, sole traders, partnerships) that refers to agricultural production systems designed to turn crop production into a new model by using bioinformatics and industrial automation. This system enables to achieve the supreme yield, harvesting density, and financial impact by controlling the plant growth environment artificially. Plant Factory uses artificial controlled light, moisture, temperature, and carbon dioxide concentrations to grow plants and vegetables.

Global Plant Factory Market Trends

Technological advancements are the key trends gaining popularity in the plant factory market. Major companies operating in the plant factory market are focused on providing continuous innovations to strengthen their market position by implementing various innovations and technologies such as LED-grown light, AI, Machine learning, dynamic resource allocation, and edge computing to optimize plant growth and increase productivity.

Global Plant Factory Market Segments

The global plant factory market is segmented:

By Facility Type: Greenhouse, Indoor Farms, Others

By Light Type: Sunlight, Full Artificial Light

By Growing System: Non-Soil-Based, Soil-Based, Hybrid

By Crop Type: Fruits, Vegetables, Flower and Ornamental, Others

By Geography: The global plant factory market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Western Europe accounts for the largest share.

Plant Factory Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides plant factory industry overview, plant factory global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global plant factory market, plant factory global market share, plant factory global market segments and geographies, plant factory global market players, plant factory global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The plant factory market research report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Plant Factory Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: AeroFarms, Mirai Co. Ltd., Farminova Plant Factory, Metropolis Farms, Urban Crops, Lufa Farms, Keystone Technology Inc., Green Plus Co., Ltd., Parus Europe, and Ryoden Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

