Global Breast Implants Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

The Business Research Company’s Breast Implants Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Breast Implants Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the breast implants market size is expected to grow to $2.90 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.57%. According to the breast implants market forecast, growing breast cancer incidences significantly contributed to the growth of the market.

The breast implants market consists of sales of breast implants by entities (organizations, sole traders, partnerships) that refer to breast-shaped bags constructed of a silicone outer shell and filled with silicone gel or saline, and they used to change the size, shape, and form of the breasts. Breast implants are surgically put beneath the breast tissue or chest muscle to increase breast size or replace breast tissue lost due to cancer or failed to develop properly due to a severe breast deformity.

Global Breast Implants Market Trends

According to the breast implants market analysis, lightweight breast implants are the key trends gaining popularity in the market. The lightweight breast implant (LWBI) is around 30% lighter than typical silicone implants while retaining the same size, shape, and function. The LWBI reduces weight-related problems and reoperation rates by lowering stress on breast tissues and preserving tissue reliability and integrity over time. For instance, in September 2020, POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH, a Germany-based manufacturer of breast implants launched an extended B-Lite line, the world's first and only lightweight breast implant. These implants are 30% lighter and possess advantages such as quicker recovery, less stretching from movement, greater daily comfort, and reduced post-operative pain. B-Lite with MESMO fine-texturing surface and B-Lite with the distinctive Microthane shell coating is among the new shapes and surfaces in the extended range.

Global Breast Implants Market Segments

By Type: Silicone Implant, Form-Stable Implant, Saline Implant, Structured Saline Implant

By Procedure: Breast Augmentation, Breast Reconstruction

By End-User: Hospital, Cosmetology Clinic, Others

By Geography: The global breast implants market research report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Breast Implants Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides breast implants global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global breast implants market, breast implants global market share, breast implants global market segments and geographies, breast implants global market players, breast implants global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The breast implants market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Breast Implants Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Sientra Inc, GC Aesthetics, HansBioMed Corp., Establishment Labs S.A., Silimed, AbbVie Inc., Groupe Sebbin SAS, Polytech Health & Aesthetics, Cereplas, Laboratoires Arion, Mentor Worldwide LLC, Johnson & Johnson (Mentor Worldwide LLC ), Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials, and Ideal Implant.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

