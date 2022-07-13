Global Blood Collection Devices Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Blood Collection Devices Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Blood Collection Devices Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the blood collection devices market size is expected to reach $8.74 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.19%. According to the blood collection devices market analysis, the increasing incidence of infectious diseases is driving the growth of the market.

The blood collection devices market consists of sales of blood collection devices by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to devices used for collecting and sampling blood for various purposes including testing, archiving of blood samples, and others. Blood collection devices are used for health and wellness testing, population studies, or research and preclinical drug studies. Blood collection devices are cost-effective, trackable, user-friendly, and ideal for the isolation of inaccessible or remote samples by replacing the lab collection, nurse, cold storage, and sample processing with a reliable, and stable collection.

Global Blood Collection Devices Market Trends

Technology advancement is one of the key blood collection devices market trends gaining popularity. According to the blood collection devices industry overview, many companies are developing new products or new technologies to meet fast-growing industry demand and enhance their business presence across the globe. The technologically advanced products developed by companies are focused on enhancing comfort and providing advanced protection to customers. For instance, in April 2022, Owen Mumford, a medical device design and manufacturing company introduced a new venous blood collection portfolio under its Unistik brand. The new portfolio draws on the company's expertise and history in capillary blood sampling to provide a range of venous devices that ensure patient safety, comfort, and quality. The Unistik ShieldLock Ultra combines a one-handed and in-vein activated safety system to reduce the risk of NSIs. The device also has a unique safety feature that, when activated, closes the tube between the needle and the Luer to avoid blood exposure after the needle is removed from the vein.

Global Blood Collection Devices Market Segments

The global blood collection devices market is segmented:

By Type: Blood Collection Tubes, Lancet, Micro Container Tubes, Warming Devices

By Method: Manual Blood Collection, Automatic Blood Collection

By Material: Glass, Stainless Steel, Plastic

By End-User: Hospitals, Blood Donation Centers, Diagnostic Centers, Others

By Geography: The global blood collection devices market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Blood Collection Devices Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides blood collection devices global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global blood collection devices market, blood collection devices global market share, blood collection devices global market segments and geographies, blood collection devices market players, blood collection devices market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The blood collection devices market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Blood Collection Devices Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Becton, Dickinson and Company, Greiner Group, Kabe Labortechnik GmbH, Sarstedt AG & Company, ICU Medical Inc, Grifols SA, Retractable Technologies Inc, Nipro Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Fresenius Kabi AG, Medtronic, and Radiometer Medical ApS.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

