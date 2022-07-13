Agricultural Biologics Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 14% Through 2026

Agricultural Biologics Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Agricultural Biologics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the agricultural biologics market size is expected to grow from $8.97 billion in 2021 to $10.39 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.88%. The global agricultural biological market size is expected to reach $17.38 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.73%. The increasing incidences of pest outbreaks contributed to the agricultural biologicals industry growth.

The agricultural biologicals market consists of the sales of agricultural biologicals by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to safeguard plants against pests, improve yield and prevent diseases. Agricultural biologicals refer to microorganisms or biochemical derived from naturally occurring microorganisms, plant extracts, insects, or other organic matter. It is combined with synthetic crop protection products as an integrated management solution. Agricultural biologics aims to provide a holistic approach for growers to maximize crop yields, improve quality, and minimize pest resistance.

Global Agricultural Biologics Market Trends

Strategic collaboration and partnerships are the key trends gaining popularity in the agriculture biological market. Strategic collaboration is increasingly being done among market players to develop and commercialize agricultural biological products for the betterment of growers and each other businesses.

Global Agricultural Biologics Market Segments

The global agricultural biologics market is segmented:

By Type: Biopesticides, Biofertilizers, Biostimulants

By Source: Microbials, Macrobials, Biochemicals, Others

By Mode of Application: Foliar Spray, Soil Treatment, Seed Treatment, Post-Harvest

By Application: Cereals and Grains, Oilseed and Pulses, Fruits and Vegetables, Turf and Ornamentals, Others

By Geography: The global agricultural biologics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Agricultural Biologics Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides agricultural biologics market overview, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the agricultural biologics global market, agricultural biologics market share, agricultural biologics global market segments and geographies, agricultural biologics market players, agricultural biologics global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The agricultural biologics global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Agricultural Biologics Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Syngenta AG, The Dow Chemical Company, Bayer AG, BASF SE, Isagro Company, Marrone Bio Innovations, Koppert Biological Systems, Novozymes A/S, Gowan Company LLC, Vegalab SA, Lallemand Inc, Valent Bioscience, T Stanes & Co Limited, Arysta LifeScience, and Camson Bio Technologies.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

