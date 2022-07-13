Precious Moments Preschool Launches STEAM Curriculum For Preschoolers
SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The STEAM Curriculum introduced by Precious Moments Preschool aims to expose students to activities that stimulate their creativity, critical thinking, problem-solving, and innovation skills, among others.
Precious Moments Preschool, a renowned preschool and daycare for toddlers in San Jose, California, has recently introduced new preschool learning objectives with a STEAM curriculum for students of 3-4 years of age. As one of the leading institutions for toddlers, they strive to offer hands-on experiences, skill identification and development through observation and reflection, provision of resources, and encouraging assessment systems to their students. With this program as well, the institution aims to spark interest in STEAM courses in children.
The STEAM curriculum offered by the Precious Moments Preschool fosters a comprehensive understanding of each program, including— Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics. The curriculum is designed to create an environment where children have the opportunity to experiment with materials and media in innovative ways and to foster their curiosity and creativity while learning to work together as members of a team. This program encourages the growth of children’s thought processes, the development of their conceptual understanding, and their ability to observe, analyze, predict and make conclusions about the world around them. Furthermore, the curriculum is taught in the classroom daily and in the STEAM Lab with the STEAM enrichment teacher once a week.
Veering away from the traditional understanding that STEAM courses are complicated and lofty for toddlers, the institute aims to change the course of education for children ages 3-4. The school asserts that STEAM-based learning at a preschool level will help build a solid foundation that will greatly aid them in their future. Teaching STEAM courses to young children also encourages them to become students who take thoughtful risks, engage in experiential learning, persist in problem-solving, embrace collaboration, and work through the creative process.
During the launch, the founder of the school said, “At Precious Moments Preschool, children are given the opportunity to explore materials and participate in a variety of experiences. Activities are carefully planned and implemented in classrooms. Children choose from age-appropriate activities, including art, music, language development, pre-math skills, science and nature, and dramatic play. Children develop self-esteem, independence, and problem-solving skills as they make choices and assist in planning the environment and the activities.”
About Precious Moments Preschool:- Precious Moments Preschool is a play-based preschool with an emphasis on academics that delivers quality childcare with a focus on the nutrition of children. The programs offered by the preschool help the kids to think out of the box and learn essential life skills such as self-esteem, independence, problem-solving skills, and more.
