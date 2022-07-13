Wi-Fi as a Service Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 19% Through 2026

Wi-Fi As A Service Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Wi-Fi as a Service Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the Wi-Fi as a service market size is expected to grow from $4.63 billion in 2021 to $5.61 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.22%. The global Wi-Fi as a service market size is expected to grow to $11.32 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 19.17%. The increase in the adoption and deployment of WiFi systems is expected to propel the growth of the WiFi as a Service market.

The Wi-Fi as a service market consists of sales of WiFi as a service by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a subscription-based service integrating three essential components - software, infrastructure, and managed services. Centralized network administration, real-time visibility, business intelligence choices, customizable captive portals, location services, and reporting are among the features of the software and every piece of hardware and software, including access points, firewalls, and even ISPs when needed is included in infrastructure. WiFi as a service is used to cut expenses, increase security and bring expertise to the external IT team.

Global Wi-Fi as a Service Market Trends

New technology development is a key trend gaining popularity in the WiFi as a service market. Many companies operating in the WiFi as a service market are developing new products or new technologies to meet the fast-growing demand from end customers and strengthen their business presence. New technology developments including smart WiFi management platforms offering various access points with better integration are focused on increasing the operational efficiency and reducing costs of ownership.

Global Wi-Fi as a Service Market Segments

The global Wi-Fi as a service market is segmented:

By Component: Professional Services, Managed Services

By Location Type: Indoor, Outdoor

By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

By End-Use Industry: Telecom and IT, BFSI, Education, Healthcare, Hospitality, Transportation, Retail, Others

By Geography: The global Wi-Fi as a service market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Wi-Fi as a Service Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides Wi-Fi as a service global market overview, Wi-Fi as a service global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global Wi-Fi as a service market, Wi-Fi as a service industry share, Wi-Fi as a service global market segments and geographies, Wi-Fi as a service global market players, Wi-Fi as a service market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The Wi-Fi as a service market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Wi-Fi as a Service Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Arista, Aruba, Cisco, Viasat, Extreme Networks, Fortinet, Huawei Technologies, iPass, Juniper Networks, Rogers Communication, Singtel, Fujitsu Limited, Cambium Networks, D-Link Corporation, and Datto.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

