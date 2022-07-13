Global Acetylene Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Acetylene Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Acetylene Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the acetylene market size is expected to grow from $9.28 billion in 2021 to $10.18 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. As per TBRC’s acetylene market outlook the market is expected to grow to $13.12 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.5%. The acetylene industry growth is expected to be driven by the growing applications of acetylene across various industries.

The acetylene market consists of sales of acetylene gas. It is a colorless, combustible gas with a distinctive odor. It is the only fuel gas that can be used for welding.

Global Acetylene Market Trends

Many chemical manufacturers are adopting IoT (Internet of Things) technologies to connect equipment and smart devices to garner real-time insights and locate gaps in the manufacturing process. The data obtained through these devices is processed, analyzed, and interpreted by plant managers and senior-level management to improve quality and achieve optimum production levels.

Global Acetylene Market Segments

By Type: Calcium Carbide Production, Thermal Cracking Process

By Application: Automotive, Metal fabrication, Aerospace, Pharmaceutical, Others

By Sales Channel: Direct Company Sale, Direct Import, Distributors and Traders

By Geography: The global acetylene market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Acetylene Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides acetylene global market overviews, acetylene global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global acetylene market, acetylene market share, acetylene global market segments and geographies, acetylene global market players, acetylene global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The acetylene market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Acetylene Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: BASF SE, Gulf Cryo, Linde, Praxair Technology, Inc., SINOPEC, Chengdu Xinju Chemical Co. Ltd., ILMO Products Company, Suzhou Jinhong Gas Co. Ltd, Toho Acetylene Co. Ltd, and Xinglong Group.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

