Global 3D Metrology Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

3D Metrology Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

3D Metrology Market Report by The Business Research Company covers the 3D metrology market drivers, restraints, size, major players, and the impact of COVID-19

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘3D Metrology Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the 3D metrology market size is expected to grow from $9.93 billion in 2021 to $10.68 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.55%. The 3D metrology global market size is expected to grow to $14.46 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.88%. The increase in adoption of industry 4.0 is significantly driving the 3D metrology industry growth.

The 3D metrology market consists of the sale of 3D metrology solutions by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that refers to electronic non-contact and contact measurement devices used to collect 3D data from physical objects such as textures, geometries, colors, shapes and others. 3D Metrology assists in product quality control, inspection, reverse engineering, and virtual simulation and has numerous applications in industries such as aerospace, defence, automotive, architectural, medical, energy, and power.

Global 3D Metrology Market Trends

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the 3D metrology market. Major companies operating in the 3D metrology global market are focused on developing innovative technologies that offer to provide faster and more efficient 3D measurement solutions.

Global 3D Metrology Market Segments

The global 3D metrology market is segmented:

By Product: Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM), Optical Digitizer and Scanner (ODS), Automated Optical Inspection, Video Measuring Machine (VMM), Others

By Application: Quality Control and Inspection, Reverse Engineering, Virtual Simulation, Others

By End-User: Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Heavy Machinery Industry, Electronics, Architecture and Construction, Mining, Others

By Geography: The 3D metrology global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: FARO Technologies Inc., Hexagon AB, Nikon Corporation, Carl Zeiss AG, Keyence, Perceptron, Inc., Applied Materials, Inc., Automated Precision, Inc., 3D Systems Corporation, Creaform, Inc., Renishaw plc, Kla Corporation, Intertek Group Plc, Exact Metrology, and Jenoptik.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

